Dylan Sprouse Details "Vicious Fistfight" With Cole Sprouse on Suite Life Set

Watch : Zack & Cody's "Suite Life" Ended 9 Years Ago: Rewind

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse's relationship off-camera wasn't always suite.

According to Dylan, he and his twin brother once came to blows in a dressing room while working on the hit Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which they starred on as teens in the mid-Aughts.

"We had a vicious fistfight one time," the 31-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker exclusively Feb. 1. "This is puberty. Brothers fight. We were like, scrapping in the back, we were taking it through the hallways, like wrestling and fighting."

The brothers' tussle, which Dylan said included "WWE moves," was interrupted by an unexpected visitor. "We got a knock on the dressing room door," he recalled, "and the door opens and it's a fan. She was like, 'Hey, would you mind if I took a picture with you?'

At that moment, the brothers were mid-fight, with Dylan raising one arm and making a fist. "And Cole goes, 'Do you want to come back in five minutes?' And she's like, 'Yeah, sure,'" he recalled. "She shuts the door and we both busted out laughing so hard, we didn't even know why we were fighting. But that's brothers for you."