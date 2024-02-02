Dylan Sprouse Details "Vicious Fistfight" With Cole Sprouse on Suite Life Set

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse's relationship off-camera wasn't always suite.
According to Dylan, he and his twin brother once came to blows in a dressing room while working on the hit Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which they starred on as teens in the mid-Aughts.
"We had a vicious fistfight one time," the 31-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker exclusively Feb. 1. "This is puberty. Brothers fight. We were like, scrapping in the back, we were taking it through the hallways, like wrestling and fighting."
The brothers' tussle, which Dylan said included "WWE moves," was interrupted by an unexpected visitor. "We got a knock on the dressing room door," he recalled, "and the door opens and it's a fan. She was like, 'Hey, would you mind if I took a picture with you?'
At that moment, the brothers were mid-fight, with Dylan raising one arm and making a fist. "And Cole goes, 'Do you want to come back in five minutes?' And she's like, 'Yeah, sure,'" he recalled. "She shuts the door and we both busted out laughing so hard, we didn't even know why we were fighting. But that's brothers for you."
The Riverdale alum and Dylan starred on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody between 2005 and 2008, after which they reprised their roles as twins on spinoff The Suite Life on Deck, which aired until 2011.
A year later, the brothers both starred in a couple of commercials for Danimals yogurt products, along with fellow Disney star Bella Thorne. That marked the last time the brothers acted onscreen together—though Dylan is open to an onscreen reunion.
"The thing is, there's just not many opportunities for like, good twin roles that aren't taken by a single actor trying their hand at playing two people," he told E!. "So I feel like we did do something together, we would have to make it, which is definitely not off the table."
And although they've talked about working together on a project, the brothers "want to make sure it's really good," Dylan noted, adding, "I think there's that expectation now that it's been so many years, so if we do do something together, we want to make it really tight."
Meanwhile, the twins are concentrating on their individual acting careers. Dylan appears in the new rom-com Beautiful Wedding, available on demand on Feb. 13.
