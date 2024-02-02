Exclusive

Dylan Sprouse Details "Vicious Fistfight" With Cole Sprouse on Suite Life Set

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Dylan Sprouse recalled getting into a "vicious fistfight" with his twin brother Cole Sprouse behind the scenes of the Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

By Corinne Heller Feb 02, 2024 7:49 PMTags
InterviewsExclusivesThe Suite LifeCole SprouseDylan Sprouse
Watch: Zack & Cody's "Suite Life" Ended 9 Years Ago: Rewind

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse's relationship off-camera wasn't always suite.

According to Dylan, he and his twin brother once came to blows in a dressing room while working on the hit Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which they starred on as teens in the mid-Aughts.

"We had a vicious fistfight one time," the 31-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker exclusively Feb. 1. "This is puberty. Brothers fight. We were like, scrapping in the back, we were taking it through the hallways, like wrestling and fighting."

The brothers' tussle, which Dylan said included "WWE moves," was interrupted by an unexpected visitor. "We got a knock on the dressing room door," he recalled, "and the door opens and it's a fan. She was like, 'Hey, would you mind if I took a picture with you?'

At that moment, the brothers were mid-fight, with Dylan raising one arm and making a fist. "And Cole goes, 'Do you want to come back in five minutes?' And she's like, 'Yeah, sure,'" he recalled. "She shuts the door and we both busted out laughing so hard, we didn't even know why we were fighting. But that's brothers for you."

photos
Ranking Disney Channel's Best and Worst Original Movies

The Riverdale alum and Dylan starred on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody between 2005 and 2008, after which they reprised their roles as twins on spinoff The Suite Life on Deck, which aired until 2011.

A year later, the brothers both starred in a couple of commercials for Danimals yogurt products, along with fellow Disney star Bella Thorne. That marked the last time the brothers acted onscreen together—though Dylan is open to an onscreen reunion.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Alyssa Milano Slams Messages Son Received After She Posted Fundraiser

2

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake for "Talking S--t"

3
Exclusive

Dr. Terry Dubrow Shares Health Update After Quitting Ozempic

"The thing is, there's just not many opportunities for like, good twin roles that aren't taken by a single actor trying their hand at playing two people," he told E!. "So I feel like we did do something together, we would have to make it, which is definitely not off the table."

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And although they've talked about working together on a project, the brothers "want to make sure it's really good," Dylan noted, adding, "I think there's that expectation now that it's been so many years, so if we do do something together, we want to make it really tight."

Meanwhile, the twins are concentrating on their individual acting careers. Dylan appears in the new rom-com Beautiful Wedding, available on demand on Feb. 13.

Check out 15 secrets about The Suite Life of Zack and Cody below:

It'S A Laugh Productions/Walt Disney Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

1. Initially, producers considered using Dylan and Cole Sprouse as names for the Martin twins before ultimately deciding to give the stars different names for their characters.

2. Dylan and Cole were similar to their characters, as Dylan was the more troublesome twin (like his troublemaking character Zack) while Cole was the more studious one, similar to the more responsible Cody.

3. Creator Danny Kallis revealed to the New York Times that he and co-creator Jim Geoghan actually came up with the concept for the show 20 years prior while working on the sitcom Silver Spoons

It'S A Laugh Productions/Walt Disney Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

4. Originally, Ashley Tisdale auditioned for London Tipton, the flighty Paris Hilton-esque hotel heiress, and Brenda Song read for Maddie, the sarcastic girl next door who works as the clerk .

"They were going full, true Paris Hilton parody," Song told W Magazine. "And when we read for the roles they were like, ‘No, actually, you guys switch parts.' Hollywood wasn't doing that then."

5. When she was 15, Brenda landed the role of London the same time she received early acceptance to her dream college: Harvard University. It was her father, who is a schoolteacher, who encouraged her to pursue acting, saying, "Here's the thing. You have an amazing opportunity, if acting is what you want to do...You go to college to figure out what you want to do, but if this is what you want to do, you have an opportunity to do it."

6. A natural brunette, Ashley dyed her hair blonde for the series.

It'S A Laugh Productions/Walt Disney Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

7. Ashley admitted her kiss with High School Musical co-star and best friend Zac Efron when he guest-starred was "the worst" because he's like "a brother" to her. Well, that and he tried to kiss with tongue.

"I was like, 'Get away from me!' I closed my mouth so fast," she told Elle. "I was like, 'This is Disney Channel, we don't kiss like that on Disney Channel!'

8. Another awkward kiss alert! Selena Gomez had her first kiss when she guest-starred in 2006, playing the twins' classmate Gwen. "It was my first kiss—[and] on-camera! It was one of the worst days of my life!" Gomez said on The Kelly Clarkson Show of kissing Dylan, admitting it was Cole she had the crush on before being cast. "I was obsessed with that show, and I thought we were going to be together."

It'S A Laugh Productions/Walt Disney Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

9. British identical twins Becky and Milly Rosso were actually just audience members when they were picked out of the crowd by producers to play the boys' love interests, Janice and Jessica.

"[The executive producer] heard that we were English and we were twins, and she asked us to audition for the show," Milly told KidzWorld. "So, we took acting lessons for several months and we auditioned to be on one episode, and they liked how we played the characters, so they put us in 7 episodes!"

10. In 2010, the New York Post reported Dylan and Cody, then 17, were making $20,000 each per episode. In the article, one agent claimed that at the start of the series, "When Ashley Tisdale was on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody...I heard she was making $9,000 an episode, and the boys got $12,000 to 15,000 per episode."

It'S A Laugh Productions/Walt Disney Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

11. When Phill Lewis, who played fan-favorite hotel manager Mr. Moseby, returned to Scrubs to film an appearance for the medical comedy's final episode, he brought along two super-fans. "I actually brought Dylan and Cole along with me to the set that day," he told Jim Hill Media. "They were big fans of that show. So they were thrilled to be there with me as Scrubs closed out its run."

12. Disney Channel once filmed a pilot for a spinoff starring Selena that centered on Suite Life's hotel engineer, Arwin Hochauser (Brian Stepanek). In Arwin! or Housebroken, she would've played Arwin's niece, but the network ultimately decided to pass on the project in 2007, freeing her up to star in Wizards of Waverly Place.

It'S A Laugh Productions/Walt Disney Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

13. Dylan made headlines when he opened up about the twins attempting to pitch a fourth season of The Suite Life on Deck to Disney that would also set up a new series to help the crew they had worked with for years remain employed after they decided to go to college.

"We said, 'If we're going to do one last season it's going to be on our terms—we're going to produce it and it'll be a set up for a new show'," Dylan explained to Vulture.

14. The concept was for Zack and Cody to return to Boston, where they would mentor a young boy living in the hotel, setting that character up for his own show. But when Disney turned down their idea, only to come back to the twins with a similar pitch that took place in Miami and starred Selena Gomez, the Sprouses walked away, according to Dylan.

Instagram

15. In 2016, Alyson Stoner, who played the recurring character Max, revealed she and Cole briefly dated during the show.

"The first boy, I guess, that I had like a crush on and dated was Cole Sprouse," she said on The Night Time Show of their early romance when they were both just 11. (For your viewing pleasure, here's a video Cole bringing her into the middle of an on-set interview when asked if he had a girlfriend.)

Alas, she revealed he broke up with her on her birthday. "He just said, 'It's not going to work out.'"

Trending Stories

1

Alyssa Milano Slams Messages Son Received After She Posted Fundraiser

2

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake for "Talking S--t"

3
Exclusive

Dr. Terry Dubrow Shares Health Update After Quitting Ozempic

4

Suits Spinoff TV Show States New Details for the Record

5

Hootie & the Blowfish Singer Darius Rucker Arrested on Drug Charges