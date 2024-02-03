Save 30% on Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Jewelry + Free 2-Day Shipping in Time for Valentine's Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When I'm shopping for clothes and accessories, the opinion that matters most is my own. Even so, I'm not ashamed to admit that I live for an "I love your earrings" comment. I hear that the most when I wear jewelry from Kristin Cavallari's brand Uncommon James.

If you want high-quality jewelry you will love forever, Uncommon James has a major sale right now. Some of the bestselling styles are on sale for 30% off and you get FREE 2-day shipping. This is perfect timing for Valentine's Day gift shopping. If you don't have a valentine, get a Valentine's Day present for yourself. Why not, rightI You love yourself and you deserve a gift.

I'm a proud Uncommon James super fan. Here are my must-haves from the sale.