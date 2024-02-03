Save 30% on Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Jewelry + Free 2-Day Shipping in Time for Valentine's Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When I'm shopping for clothes and accessories, the opinion that matters most is my own. Even so, I'm not ashamed to admit that I live for an "I love your earrings" comment. I hear that the most when I wear jewelry from Kristin Cavallari's brand Uncommon James.
If you want high-quality jewelry you will love forever, Uncommon James has a major sale right now. Some of the bestselling styles are on sale for 30% off and you get FREE 2-day shipping. This is perfect timing for Valentine's Day gift shopping. If you don't have a valentine, get a Valentine's Day present for yourself. Why not, rightI You love yourself and you deserve a gift.
I'm a proud Uncommon James super fan. Here are my must-haves from the sale.
- My Favorite Uncommon James earrings: Uncommon James Girl Boss Earrings (
$52$36)
- The Uncommon James earrings that I get the most compliments on: Uncommon James Chains Huggies (
$58$40)
- The Uncommon James style I'm most excited to buy from this sale: Uncommon James Heart Ear Cuff ($42 $29)
The Best Uncommon James Deals
Uncommon James Heart Ear Cuff
I have a few Uncommon James ear cuffs and I love them because I don't have any cartilage piercings, but I can still get that look when I want. They always look great and stay on securely. I never have to worry about them falling off. I bought this heart earring cuff from the sale and I cannot be more excited.
Uncommon James Girl Boss Earrings Medium
If you're an Uncommon James shopper or a Kristin Cavallari fan, you recognize this style. I would say this is the most iconic piece from the brand. I have the Girl Boss Earrings in gold and silver in three different sizes. They are special and minimalist at the same time. I could not love them more.
Uncommon James No Boundaries Ring (Set of 3)
If you're not sure how to stack your rings, this set removes all the guesswork for you. And, of course, you can mix and match these with your longtime favorites as well.
Uncommon James All Your Love Ring
Add a little extra sparkle to your ring stack with a dainty heart ring.
Uncommon James Vintage 5 Layered Ring Set
First off, this is an incredible deal on 5 rings!? Second, you get so much versatility with this set. Wear them all together, mix and match with other rings you already have, or wear them individually. The possibilities are endless.
Uncommon James Chains Huggies
I get so many compliments on these chain earrings— even via Zoom meeting. Everyone loves these just as much as I do. The layering gives that "cool without trying" vibe, which I always appreciate.
Uncommon James Be Known Ring
Get that stacked ring look with zero effort. This looks like a set, but it's actually just one ring! You'll look and feel like a total It Girl with this, for sure.
Uncommon James Open Heart Ring
This ring is a subtle reminder to have an open heart.
Uncommon James Forever in Love Ring
These heart-shaped stones are fun, yet subtle. The ring is a perfect addition to your stack or you can wear it on its own.
Uncommon James Full Heart Necklace
This dainty heart necklace is gorgeous on its own or you can layer it with some of your favorite necklaces you already have.
Uncommon James Solo Necklace
Uncommon James describes this necklace as "simplicity at its finest" and that could not be more true. This minimalist look is gorgeous on its own and it's a complementary pairing to so many other necklace styles.
Uncommon James Touch of Love Necklace
Tug at some heartstrings with this gold toggle necklace. I love this style because it looks chic and it's so easy to put on compared to conventional jewelry clasp.
Uncommon James Open Book Ring
If you want a special ring that's also good for everyday wear, this slanted heart ring is made for you.
Uncommon James Radiating Heart Necklace
Be bold with this radiating heart pendant necklace that makes a fashionable statement.
Uncommon James Open Bar Ear Climber
If you don't want to hear "I love your earrings" everywhere you go, then don't get these. They're unique, yet understated. What more could you ask for?
Uncommon James Tiny Huggies
Make your go-to hoops jealous with a pavé pair. You can get these huggies in gold and silver.
Uncommon James Whole Heart Ring
Black goes with everything and so does gold. Add a subtle statement to any outfit with this heart-adorned ring.
Uncommon James Everyday Bracelet
The name of this bracelet really says it all. It works whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. You can also get this in silver.
Uncommon James Enamel Heart Necklace
If you want a heart necklace with a little bit of an edge, this navy blue style is just what you need. You can also get this necklace in 4 additional colors.
Where can I buy Uncommon James jewelry online?
The easiest place to shop Uncommon James is the company website. You can also get some styles at Anthropologie.
Does Uncommon James have stores?
If you want to shop Uncommon James in person, there are stores in Dallas, Chicago, and Nashville.
How much is Uncommon James shipping?
Uncommon James shipping is free for orders the only include jewelry and/or beauty products. No minimum order value is required. Free shipping on jewelry and beauty orders is only available in the U.S. and Canada. For other orders, your shipping cost will be determined at check out.
During the Valentine's Day sale, you'll get free 2-day shipping. No minimum purchase necessary.
What are the Uncommon James bestsellers?
You can click here to shop some of the Uncommon James bestsellers, including the Uncommon James Girl Boss Earrings, Uncommon James Chains Huggies, and the Uncommon James Personalized Touch Necklace.
Does Uncommon James have a rewards program?
Yes, signing up for UJ Rewards is an easy way to get the most out of your Uncommon James shopping experience.
How much does it cost to join the Uncommon James UJ Rewards Program?
It's free to join the UJ Rewards program.
How do you earn points through the Uncommon James UJ Rewards Program?
You can earn points for each dollar spent and for other activities, including signing up for a UJ Rewards account, following the brand on social media, and leaving product reviews.
