Try to Catch Your Breath After Seeing Kelly Clarkson's Sweet 2024 Grammys Date Night With Son Remy

Only Kelly Clarkson could create a moment like this. See the 2024 Grammy nominee's breath-taking red carpet outing with son Remy at the annual award show at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4.

By Brett Malec Feb 05, 2024 1:29 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwards 2024Kelly ClarksonGrammys
Watch: 2024 Grammys: Everything You Need to Know

We couldn't be more excited for a moment like this.

Kelly Clarkson arrived to the 2024 Grammy Awards at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4 looking absolutely breath-taking in a white off-the-shoulder full-length gown. The three-time Grammy winner channeled old Hollywood with her glam, with curls flowing down her back and tucked behind her left ear. (See every star on the Grammys red carpet here.) However, her best accessory? That title belongs to her son Remington "Remy" Blackstock, who wore a red velvet tux. The 7-year-old, whom she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock, paired his cute outfit with a boutonnière that appeared to be made out LEGO.

Kelly's latest album Chemistry is nominated for the Best Pop Vocal Album award against Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts, Ed Sheeran's (Subtract) and Taylor Swift's Midnights.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host recently shared how a health scare two years ago kicked off her recent weight-loss journey.

photos
Grammys 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I was told I was pre-diabetic," the 41-year-old—who is also mom to daughter River, 9—revealed on the Jan. 29 episode of her show. "I wasn't shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight, so, yeah. But I wasn't shocked by it. But they were like, 'You're pre-diabetic, you're right on the borderline.' I was like, 'But I'm not there yet.'"

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

2

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

Paris Jackson Covers Up 80+ Tattoos For Unforgettable Grammys Moment

As for the wellness changes she made to achieve her body transformation?

"I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor—a couple years I didn't," she told People in an interview published Jan. 3. "And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat—sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

Plus, her move from Los Angeles to New York City last year also helped her get in better shape.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she added. "And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

Kelly wasn't the only star to turn the Grammys into a family outing. Keep reading to see more.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa & Dukagjin Lipa

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

FINNEAS & Billie Eilish

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

John Gaines, Victoria Monét & Hazel

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alexis Roderick, Della, Remy & Billy Joel

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lauri Berkenkamp & Noah Kahan

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tish Cyrus & Brandi Cyrus

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Ann-Marie Pendleton, Uncle Jumbo & Ani

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kenyon Dixon

The 2024 Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

2

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

Paris Jackson Covers Up 80+ Tattoos For Unforgettable Grammys Moment

4
Exclusive

Kelly Rizzo Dating Breckin Meyer 2 Years After Bob Saget’s Death

5

Taylor Swift Drops Reputation Easter Eggs With Grammys Look