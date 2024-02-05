Try to Catch Your Breath After Seeing Kelly Clarkson's Sweet 2024 Grammys Date Night With Son Remy

Watch : 2024 Grammys: Everything You Need to Know

We couldn't be more excited for a moment like this.

Kelly Clarkson arrived to the 2024 Grammy Awards at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4 looking absolutely breath-taking in a white off-the-shoulder full-length gown. The three-time Grammy winner channeled old Hollywood with her glam, with curls flowing down her back and tucked behind her left ear. (See every star on the Grammys red carpet here.) However, her best accessory? That title belongs to her son Remington "Remy" Blackstock, who wore a red velvet tux. The 7-year-old, whom she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock, paired his cute outfit with a boutonnière that appeared to be made out LEGO.

Kelly's latest album Chemistry is nominated for the Best Pop Vocal Album award against Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts, Ed Sheeran's (Subtract) and Taylor Swift's Midnights.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host recently shared how a health scare two years ago kicked off her recent weight-loss journey.