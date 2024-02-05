Try to Catch Your Breath After Seeing Kelly Clarkson's Sweet 2024 Grammys Date Night With Son Remy

We couldn't be more excited for a moment like this.
Kelly Clarkson arrived to the 2024 Grammy Awards at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4 looking absolutely breath-taking in a white off-the-shoulder full-length gown. The three-time Grammy winner channeled old Hollywood with her glam, with curls flowing down her back and tucked behind her left ear. (See every star on the Grammys red carpet here.) However, her best accessory? That title belongs to her son Remington "Remy" Blackstock, who wore a red velvet tux. The 7-year-old, whom she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock, paired his cute outfit with a boutonnière that appeared to be made out LEGO.
Kelly's latest album Chemistry is nominated for the Best Pop Vocal Album award against Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts, Ed Sheeran's (Subtract) and Taylor Swift's Midnights.
The Kelly Clarkson Show host recently shared how a health scare two years ago kicked off her recent weight-loss journey.
"I was told I was pre-diabetic," the 41-year-old—who is also mom to daughter River, 9—revealed on the Jan. 29 episode of her show. "I wasn't shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight, so, yeah. But I wasn't shocked by it. But they were like, 'You're pre-diabetic, you're right on the borderline.' I was like, 'But I'm not there yet.'"
As for the wellness changes she made to achieve her body transformation?
"I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor—a couple years I didn't," she told People in an interview published Jan. 3. "And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat—sorry, vegetarians in the world!"
Plus, her move from Los Angeles to New York City last year also helped her get in better shape.
"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she added. "And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."
