Wendy Williams Bombshell Documentary Details Her Struggle With Alcohol, Money & More

Watch : Where is Wendy Williams? Trailer: First Look at Heartbreaking Documentary

Wendy Williams is ready to share her story.

While the TV personality has remained mostly out of the spotlight since the end of her daytime talk show in 2022, the 59-year-old is now sharing a glimpse into her private world as she prepares to make a comeback.

Where is Wendy Williams?, Lifetime's upcoming two-part documentary, vows to show an unfiltered look at Wendy's life as she's faced health and substance abuse battles and sought treatment at wellness facilities.

"My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always," Wendy's son Kevin Hunter Jr. said in a trailer for the documentary, released Feb. 2. "But in reality, there's something wrong going on."

The 23-year-old also expressed concern over work schedule and a reported guardianship that Wendy has been placed under, noting, "I feel like the guardian has not done a good job at protecting my mom."

Wendy, who was last photographed out in public in Feb. 2023, seemed to echo her son's sentiment as she addressed her current status.

"I have no money," she shared. "And I'm gonna tell you something, if it happens to me, it could happen to you."