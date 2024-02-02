Wendy Williams Bombshell Documentary Details Her Struggle With Alcohol, Money & More

Wendy Williams is ready to share her story.
While the TV personality has remained mostly out of the spotlight since the end of her daytime talk show in 2022, the 59-year-old is now sharing a glimpse into her private world as she prepares to make a comeback.
Where is Wendy Williams?, Lifetime's upcoming two-part documentary, vows to show an unfiltered look at Wendy's life as she's faced health and substance abuse battles and sought treatment at wellness facilities.
"My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always," Wendy's son Kevin Hunter Jr. said in a trailer for the documentary, released Feb. 2. "But in reality, there's something wrong going on."
The 23-year-old also expressed concern over work schedule and a reported guardianship that Wendy has been placed under, noting, "I feel like the guardian has not done a good job at protecting my mom."
Wendy, who was last photographed out in public in Feb. 2023, seemed to echo her son's sentiment as she addressed her current status.
"I have no money," she shared. "And I'm gonna tell you something, if it happens to me, it could happen to you."
As Wendy enters a new chapter, her family wants to her make some changes, though they're receiving some pushback.
In fact, when she's confronted over an empty vodka bottle in the trailer, a frustrated Wendy fires back, "Keep the bottle there."
So, although there's bound to be some bumps in the road, the documentary team is hoping to help Wendy get her message across.
"Her story is not finished," Lifetime's EVP and Head of Programming Elaine Frontain Bryant said in press release Feb. 2. "There is so much more to it. Nobody truly knew the depths of Wendy's reality so we hope that what our cameras captured can help shine a light on what she is facing now."
As the doc's executive producer, Mark Ford, noted, "This was a complex project."
"And it became a labor of love for everyone involved," he continued. "We are grateful to Wendy and her family for their utmost commitment to honesty, even when painful–in this documentary."
Lifetime's two-part documentary Where is Wendy Williams? premieres Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.