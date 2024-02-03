These Sephora & Nordstrom Rack Gift Sets Are on Sale, Save Up to 83% on Armani, Bobbi Brown & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's Saturday, besties, and as we roll into February, it's time to admit that the holidays are actually over. We've taken down the decorations, finished our beauty advent calendars, and can finally await the arrival of spring. But one thing that's not over, is the sale on beauty gift sets. These are the limited-edition combinations that you'll only see at certain times of the year, and they're typically valued at a much higher price than they're selling for (so they're also a great deal). And now that Valentine's Day is almost here, Sephora and Nordstrom Rack have reduced prices on their skincare, makeup, hair, and perfume value sets from Gwen Stefani's GXVE, Stila, Kenneth Cole, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more. There's even some great deals over at It Cosmetics that you should check out. Listen, these exclusive products make an excellent Valentine's Day gift for that special someone (or yourself, let's be honest), but they won't last long.

You can score a Biossance vitamin C brightening set, valued at $122 for just $50. Or save $130 on a set of thermal brushes for flawless styling. And snag a pair of Armani lipsticks, valued at $95 for just $48. There are so many deals, but they have to be seen to be believed.

The bestsellers are already disappearing, so head over to Sephora and Nordstrom Rack to grab these limited-edition value sets for yourself. It's a Valentine's Day miracle.