These Sephora & Nordstrom Rack Gift Sets Are on Sale, Save Up to 83% on Armani, Bobbi Brown & More

It's Saturday, besties, and as we roll into February, it's time to admit that the holidays are actually over. We've taken down the decorations, finished our beauty advent calendars, and can finally await the arrival of spring. But one thing that's not over, is the sale on beauty gift sets. These are the limited-edition combinations that you'll only see at certain times of the year, and they're typically valued at a much higher price than they're selling for (so they're also a great deal). And now that Valentine's Day is almost here, Sephora and Nordstrom Rack have reduced prices on their skincare, makeup, hair, and perfume value sets from Gwen Stefani's GXVE, Stila, Kenneth Cole, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more. There's even some great deals over at It Cosmetics that you should check out. Listen, these exclusive products make an excellent Valentine's Day gift for that special someone (or yourself, let's be honest), but they won't last long.
You can score a Biossance vitamin C brightening set, valued at $122 for just $50. Or save $130 on a set of thermal brushes for flawless styling. And snag a pair of Armani lipsticks, valued at $95 for just $48. There are so many deals, but they have to be seen to be believed.
The bestsellers are already disappearing, so head over to Sephora and Nordstrom Rack to grab these limited-edition value sets for yourself. It's a Valentine's Day miracle.
Gift Sets on Sale at Sephora
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Primer Moisturizer Duo With Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid
Valued at $134, this Bobbi Brown set can be yours for just $71. It includes their multivitamin-enriched primer duo that moisturizes and plumps skin, while improving the look of your foundation. Packed with vitamins B, C, and E, plus hyaluronic acid, squalane, and shea butter, this bestselling duo acts like a primer, but has the feel of a rich moisturizer.
Briogeo Scalp Revival Shampoo + Scalp Massager Gift Set
Revitalize your scalp with this Briogeo gift set. Valued at $60, you can get it for $31, and it includes a full-size charcoal and coconut oil exfoliating scalp scrub shampoo and a scalp massager. It can reduce flakes and increase hydration for all hair types and textures.
Too Faced Mini Popcorn Balls Eyeshadow Palette
With eyeshadow colors like Ballin' and Pop Off, this Too Faced palette is party-ready. It's a mix of matte, shimmer, metallic, and satin finishes, and a steal at $11.
dae Shine Bright Hair Set
You can get this hair set for just $57 (and it's valued at $96). Increase shine and reduce frizz with dae's signature shampoo, conditioner, and hair gloss treatment. It's ideal for all hair types and textures.
Armani Beauty Lip Power Matte Long Lasting Lipstick Duo Holiday Set
Score this Armani lipstick duo in nude pink and medium beige mauve, plus a cute red carrying case, for just $48 (valued at $95). They have a matte finish that's long lasting, and they're packed with jojoba and olive oil for a hydrating feel.
GXVE BY GWEN STEFANI All Eyes On Me Mascara and Eyeliner Set
Kick your eye game up a notch with this black mascara and eyeliner set from Gwen Stefani's GXVE. Valued at $40, it just might lead to longer, thicker lashes.
BondiBoost Plump Up the Volume Hair Thickening Therapy Set
Get voluminous hair with the BondiBoost therapy set that includes a thickening shampoo, conditioner, and spray. Valued at $87.89, it smells like raspberry and mint, and you might start seeing results in just two weeks of use.
Biossance Vitamin C Brightening Trio Set
With a full-size squalane, vitamin C, and rose oil moisturizer, plus a firming oil and dark spot serum, this Biossance set is valued at $122 (and a steal at $50). One fan reported, "I've been using this vitamin c face oil for a few months now and my skin has changed drastically. It hydrates and makes the skin glow."
Gift Sets on Sale at Nordstrom Rack
Cortex Beauty 4 Thermal Pro Brush Set
Reduced from $199, you can grab this brush set for 65% off. It features three ceramic thermal brushes and one nylon/boar bristle paddle brush, for just the right finish. Plus, the bristles of the thermal brushes change color when they reach the ideal temp for styling.
L'Occitane Holiday Hand Cream Set
Featuring a golden latte and green chestnut hand cream, this L'Occitane duo is a great deal at 50% off. They're rich, nourishing, and formulated with shea butter to leave skin soft.
Elie Tahari Assorted 3-Piece Fragrance Gift Set
This three-piece Elie Tahari gift set includes an Eau de Parfum spray, purse spray, plus a body lotion, and it's 68% off. With notes of amber, musk, and pear, it'll leave you smelling fresh and decadent all day and night.
Stila Gift of Grace Liquid Eye Liner & Makeup Perfecter Set (Limited Edition)
Valued at $41, this limited-edition Stila gift set can be yours for less than $17. It includes a liquid eyeliner, plus a versatile makeup remover and perfecter, to keep your eyes looking flawless.
Makeup Eraser I HEART U Makeup Eraser 7-Day Set
These makeup removing cloths are designed for sensitive skin. Just soak in warm water and apply circular motions to your face, leaving it clean and not dried out. Best of all, it's 56% off and there's seven in a pack (one for every day of the week).
Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Sheer Eau de Parfum Set
Featuring a travel size pouch, a full-size Eau de Parfum of Lovely, plus a travel size version and lotion, this Sarah Jessica Parker set is a steal at $39. It's floral, woody, graceful, bold, and might just be your new everyday scent.
Pink Sugar Eau de Toilette Set
Rich cotton candy and caramel, plus sweet fruit combine to bring you this Pink Sugar set. It features a full-size Eau de Toilette spray and body lotion, and one fan glowed that it's "yummy."
Cortex Beauty 1-inch Wild Animal Print Graduated Ceramic Curling Iron
Priced at 83% off, this ceramic curling iron is a great deal. It can heat up to 410° Fahrenheit in under 30 seconds, and deliver soft, beachy waves and curls (that are also frizz free).
Kenneth Cole Reaction Eau de Parfum Fragrance & Tote Gift Set
This gift set has everything, a full size spray of Kenneth Cole's Reaction, plus a large tote bag, and it's 55% off the original price. It will leave you smelling like a refreshing and sophisticated blend of watermelon, grapefruit, jasmine, and amber.
Hair Rage Chic 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler
With two speeds and three heat settings, this 2-in-1 hot air styler can deliver sleek and smooth or soft and bouncy, depending on that day's vibe. It's all you need in one easy tool. Oh, and it's 72% off the original price.
