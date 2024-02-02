Mariah Carey Turns Heads in Risqué Pantsless Look at 2024 Recording Academy Honors

Watch : Newly Single Mariah Carey Shares RARE Photo of Her "Bad Side"

Mariah Carey's latest style moment looked as sweet as honey.

The "Heartbreaker" singer certainly brought a fashion fantasy to the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective.

For the Feb. 1 event in Los Angeles, the 54-year-old opted for a pantsless look by Schiaparelli, wearing a strapless nude corset bodysuit with sheer paneling. The couture design also featured a bronze tulle skirt attachment with voluminous ruffles and a large bow adornment.

In true Mariah fashion, her ensemble wasn't complete without an excess of jewelry, as she accessorized with a diamond choker necklace, matching bracelets and drop earrings.

If anything, the Grammy winner's honey-colored look resembled her 1997 Butterfly album cover, in which she donned a strapless nude cropped top and coordinating low-rise pants.

And it's no surprise that Mariah pulled out all of the stops for the ceremony. After all, she and Lenny Kravitz were both honored with the Global Impact Award.

"This celebration was so powerful and beautiful," Mariah captioned her Feb. 2 Instagram. "I think I cried about 3 times."