Mariah Carey Turns Heads in Risqué Pantsless Look at 2024 Recording Academy Honors

Mariah Carey's latest style moment looked as sweet as honey.
The "Heartbreaker" singer certainly brought a fashion fantasy to the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective.
For the Feb. 1 event in Los Angeles, the 54-year-old opted for a pantsless look by Schiaparelli, wearing a strapless nude corset bodysuit with sheer paneling. The couture design also featured a bronze tulle skirt attachment with voluminous ruffles and a large bow adornment.
In true Mariah fashion, her ensemble wasn't complete without an excess of jewelry, as she accessorized with a diamond choker necklace, matching bracelets and drop earrings.
If anything, the Grammy winner's honey-colored look resembled her 1997 Butterfly album cover, in which she donned a strapless nude cropped top and coordinating low-rise pants.
And it's no surprise that Mariah pulled out all of the stops for the ceremony. After all, she and Lenny Kravitz were both honored with the Global Impact Award.
"This celebration was so powerful and beautiful," Mariah captioned her Feb. 2 Instagram. "I think I cried about 3 times."
The music icon's daring pantsless look comes a few weeks after she stepped out of her beauty comfort zone.
To kick off 2024, she made the unexpected move to pose on the left side of her face. "New year, new beginnings," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 1, "taking a picture from my 'bad side!'"
Additionally, in the rare photo, the "Obsessed" singer also swapped out her signature blowout to rock her natural curls—a style she frequently sported in the '90s.
It's clear Mariah is embracing a new chapter, especially after she and Bryan Tanaka broke up in late December after being together for nearly a decade.
"I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," Bryan wrote in part on Instagram Dec. 26. "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared."
