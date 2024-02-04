Let Your Puppy Be a Part of the Big Football Game With These NFL-Themed Bowls, Toys, Bandanas, & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This year's big football game is sure to be one for the books, whether you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers. And while you're out shopping and setting up your home to host a watch party for the big game and finding the perfect red lipstick to rep your team, don't forget to include your dog in all of the festivities, because they are, after all, an important part of the family. The good news is that there are tons of NFL-themed things you can give to your puppy so that they feel like part of the team, and we rounded up some of the cutest ones, from bandanas to water bowls.

You and your pup can match in red outfits or wear team merch from head to toe (and nose to tail) or cuddle up with them on the sofa with these fleece team blankets. You can get some play time in with these football-shaped chew toys and they can quench their thirst from this custom water bowl with your puppy's name on it. However you're planning to celebrate the big game, your dog will be so grateful you thought of them with these NFL-themed doggy goodies that are guaranteed to make their tail wag.