Let Your Puppy Be a Part of the Big Football Game With These NFL-Themed Bowls, Toys, Bandanas, & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This year's big football game is sure to be one for the books, whether you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers. And while you're out shopping and setting up your home to host a watch party for the big game and finding the perfect red lipstick to rep your team, don't forget to include your dog in all of the festivities, because they are, after all, an important part of the family. The good news is that there are tons of NFL-themed things you can give to your puppy so that they feel like part of the team, and we rounded up some of the cutest ones, from bandanas to water bowls.
You and your pup can match in red outfits or wear team merch from head to toe (and nose to tail) or cuddle up with them on the sofa with these fleece team blankets. You can get some play time in with these football-shaped chew toys and they can quench their thirst from this custom water bowl with your puppy's name on it. However you're planning to celebrate the big game, your dog will be so grateful you thought of them with these NFL-themed doggy goodies that are guaranteed to make their tail wag.
Kansas City Chiefs 40
Keep your furry friend warm during the winter game with this soft fleece blanket peppered with the Chiefs logo and dog bones.
Pets First NFL AFC Reversible Bandana For Dogs
Let your pet show off their team pride in these reversible bandanas.
Pets First NFL NFC West Mesh Jersey For Dogs
Your puppy can rep your favorite team in these mesh jerseys, which come in six sizes.
Pets First NFL AFC West Mesh Jersey For Dogs
More of a Chiefs fan? Go for this jersey instead.
Pets First NFL San Francisco 49ers Chew Toy
Go long! This football-shaped chew toy with a 49ers logo is the perfect thing to throw around while you wait for the big game to start.
Pets First NFL Kansas City Chiefs Football Field Pet Toy
Designed to look like a football field, your dog will love playing tug-of-war with this Kansas City chew toy.
Pets First Kansas City Chiefs Satin Dog Collar
This adjustable collar will prove who's the biggest Chiefs fan in the neighborhood – spoiler alert, it's your puppy! It comes in a few sizes as well as in 49ers colors.
Pets First San Francisco 49ERS Satin Dog Leash
You'll obviously need this leash to go with that collar.
Pets First San Francisco 49ERS #1 Fan Toy
Your dog will prove themselves to be the 49ers' number one fan with this classic toy.
Kansas City Chiefs 20oz. Personalized Pet Bowl
Your pup can quench their thirst with this themed water bowl, which can be customized with their name (and team).
Funny Plush Squeaky Beer Dog Toys
Your dog can't crack open a cold one but they can play with these beer inspired dog toys.
Nerf Dog Rubber Football Dog Toy
Get your dog out on the field with this durable squeaky toy shaped like a football.