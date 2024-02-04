Let Your Puppy Be a Part of the Big Football Game With These NFL-Themed Bowls, Toys, Bandanas, & More

This year's big football game is sure to be one for the books, whether you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers. And while you're out shopping and setting up your home to host a watch party for the big game and finding the perfect red lipstick to rep your team, don't forget to include your dog in all of the festivities, because they are, after all, an important part of the family. The good news is that there are tons of NFL-themed things you can give to your puppy so that they feel like part of the team, and we rounded up some of the cutest ones, from bandanas to water bowls.

You and your pup can match in red outfits or wear team merch from head to toe (and nose to tail) or cuddle up with them on the sofa with these fleece team blankets. You can get some play time in with these football-shaped chew toys and they can quench their thirst from this custom water bowl with your puppy's name on it. However you're planning to celebrate the big game, your dog will be so grateful you thought of them with these NFL-themed doggy goodies that are guaranteed to make their tail wag.

Kansas City Chiefs 40

Keep your furry friend warm during the winter game with this soft fleece blanket peppered with the Chiefs logo and dog bones.

$3499
Fanatics

Pets First NFL AFC Reversible Bandana For Dogs

Let your pet show off their team pride in these reversible bandanas.

$14.99
$11.65
Petco

Pets First NFL NFC West Mesh Jersey For Dogs

Your puppy can rep your favorite team in these mesh jerseys, which come in six sizes.

$29.99
$20.38
Petco

Pets First NFL AFC West Mesh Jersey For Dogs

More of a Chiefs fan? Go for this jersey instead.

$29.99
$22.99
Petco

Pets First NFL San Francisco 49ers Chew Toy

Go long! This football-shaped chew toy with a 49ers logo is the perfect thing to throw around while you wait for the big game to start.

$14.32
Walmart

Pets First NFL Kansas City Chiefs Football Field Pet Toy

Designed to look like a football field, your dog will love playing tug-of-war with this Kansas City chew toy.

$11.24
Walmart
Pets First Kansas City Chiefs Satin Dog Collar

This adjustable collar will prove who's the biggest Chiefs fan in the neighborhood – spoiler alert, it's your puppy! It comes in a few sizes as well as in 49ers colors.

$14.99
Petco

Pets First San Francisco 49ERS Satin Dog Leash

You'll obviously need this leash to go with that collar.

$18.99
Petco

Pets First San Francisco 49ERS #1 Fan Toy

Your dog will prove themselves to be the 49ers' number one fan with this classic toy.

$12.99
Petco

Kansas City Chiefs 20oz. Personalized Pet Bowl

Your pup can quench their thirst with this themed water bowl, which can be customized with their name (and team).

$44.99
Fanatics

Funny Plush Squeaky Beer Dog Toys

Your dog can't crack open a cold one but they can play with these beer inspired dog toys.

$12.99
Amazon

Nerf Dog Rubber Football Dog Toy

Get your dog out on the field with this durable squeaky toy shaped like a football.

$12.99
$11.99
Amazon

