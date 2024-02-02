Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Enjoy Date Night at Pre-Grammys Party After Rekindling Romance

Watch : Cher GUSHES Over BF A.E. Producing Songs for Her 2 New Albums

Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards are continuing their Grammys tradition.

After all, the couple stepped out together for a sweet date night at Warner Music's Pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

For the event, held just days before the 2024 Grammy Awards, the "Believe" singer kept things casual in gray jeans adorned with jewels and a black off-the-shoulder top. She paired the outfit with a bejeweled fingerless glove and matching statement jewelry. Alexander, meanwhile, opted to wear gray jeans, a black t-shirt and a long black coat, which he accessorized with a chunky silver chain.

The musical outing comes just a few months after Cher, 77, and Alexander, 38, rekindled their romance.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 after they were seen out together in West Hollywood. Just days later, the Oscar winner confirmed their relationship sharing a snap of the music producer and a red heart emoji on X, formerly known as Twitter.