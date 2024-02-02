Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Enjoy Date Night at Pre-Grammys Party After Rekindling Romance

Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards are continuing their Grammys tradition.
After all, the couple stepped out together for a sweet date night at Warner Music's Pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.
For the event, held just days before the 2024 Grammy Awards, the "Believe" singer kept things casual in gray jeans adorned with jewels and a black off-the-shoulder top. She paired the outfit with a bejeweled fingerless glove and matching statement jewelry. Alexander, meanwhile, opted to wear gray jeans, a black t-shirt and a long black coat, which he accessorized with a chunky silver chain.
The musical outing comes just a few months after Cher, 77, and Alexander, 38, rekindled their romance.
The duo first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 after they were seen out together in West Hollywood. Just days later, the Oscar winner confirmed their relationship sharing a snap of the music producer and a red heart emoji on X, formerly known as Twitter.
And last March, Cher revealed they were taking their love to the recording studio.
"I'm going to England to make two albums," she told E! News. "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that. He's a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that."
By May, Cher and Alexander were exploring a life after love, with E! News confirming that they had broken up but remained on good terms. But months later it seems sparks were still flying after all.
Since their reunion, the couple hasn't shied away from quite literally laying all their love on one another as Cher posted a pic of her straddling Alexander on X Jan. 6, writing, "Love is Love."
But despite raising eyebrows with their 40-year age difference, the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again actress has continued to stand her ground. In January 2023, she clapped back at the haters on with a pic of her and Alexander smiling at each other during an event.
"This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ," Cher wrote alongside the pic. "WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her."
Keep reading to learn more about the love lives of your favorite singers.