Justin Bieber Returns To The Stage A Year After Canceling World Tour

Justin Bieber fans have been waiting forever and a day for this moment.
The "One Less Lonely Girl" singer officially returned to the stage for the first time since canceling the rest of his Justice World Tour amid his struggle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
Justin performed a medley of hits—including his tracks "Peaches" and "Ghost" as well as SZA's "Snooze"—at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto following the NHL All-Star Player draft on Feb. 1. And he was aptly dressed for the occasion, wearing a blue NHL All-Star jersey, along with a backward baseball cap and baggy jeans.
His wife Hailey Bieber shared several videos of the occasion to her Feb. 1 Instagram Story, including one where Justin sings a bit of his 2010 track "Eenie Meenie." Referencing Taylor Swift's record-breaking tour, the 27-year-old jokingly captioned the video, "Here's your JB eras tour performance."
And Justin, who captained one of four teams at the event, wasn't the only star to make an appearance at the draft as his fellow Canadian superstars Michael Bublé, Will Arnett, and Tate McRae also headed teams.
Still, the Drew founder's performance was especially exciting for fans, as Justin has kept a fairly low profile amid his battle with the rare neurological disease.
Back in June 2022, he shared he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, revealing it had caused facial paralysis and left him unable to smile or blink from one eye. After postponing several dates to recover, the 29-year-old tried to resume his tour a few months later, he ultimately canceled the rest of the North American leg of his tour before quietly canceling the rest of his tour last March.
"I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being," he wrote in a Sept. 2022 Instagram Story. "I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."
Since stepping back to focus on his health, Justin has rarely taken the stage aside from accompanying The Kid Laroi in January 2023. From the stage wings, he joined his "Stay" collaborator for a rendition of the song.
Two months later, the "Sorry" singer showed off his progress in recovering from Ramsay Hunt, posting a video on social media in March 2023 of him able to grin ear to ear.