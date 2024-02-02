Justin Bieber Returns To The Stage A Year After Canceling World Tour

Watch : Justin Bieber Shares New Update on His Facial Mobility

Justin Bieber fans have been waiting forever and a day for this moment.

The "One Less Lonely Girl" singer officially returned to the stage for the first time since canceling the rest of his Justice World Tour amid his struggle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Justin performed a medley of hits—including his tracks "Peaches" and "Ghost" as well as SZA's "Snooze"—at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto following the NHL All-Star Player draft on Feb. 1. And he was aptly dressed for the occasion, wearing a blue NHL All-Star jersey, along with a backward baseball cap and baggy jeans.

His wife Hailey Bieber shared several videos of the occasion to her Feb. 1 Instagram Story, including one where Justin sings a bit of his 2010 track "Eenie Meenie." Referencing Taylor Swift's record-breaking tour, the 27-year-old jokingly captioned the video, "Here's your JB eras tour performance."

And Justin, who captained one of four teams at the event, wasn't the only star to make an appearance at the draft as his fellow Canadian superstars Michael Bublé, Will Arnett, and Tate McRae also headed teams.