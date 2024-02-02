What Paul Nassif Really Thinks of Botched Costar Terry Dubrow Using Ozempic

Watch : 'Botched': Dr. Paul Nassif Admits Many of His Friends Are on Ozempic!

Dr. Paul Nassif is weighing in on Dr. Terry Dubrow's recent Ozempic confession.

Several weeks after Terry revealed he temporarily used the Type 2 diabetes medication to drop a few pounds, his Botched costar revealed what he really thinks of his longtime colleague hopping on the weight loss trend.

"Just like he's telling everyone, no Ozempic-shaming," Paul exclusively told E! News Feb. 1. "I'm OK with it. I'm OK with Terry and—actually a lot of my friends I saw this last weekend—they all look incredible. Health-wise, they felt better, their blood sugars came down, their blood pressure came down. All of this can hopefully help with longevity, you just have to do it the right way."

Paul also noted the injectable drug—also sold under the name Mounjaro—can "help patients that have a hard time losing weight or have cardiovascular disease."

"Dropping that weight and the sugar content with it," he continued, "can actually be something that can hopefully make you live longer if used properly."