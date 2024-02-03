Alexandra Park Shares Rare Insight into Marriage with One Tree Hill's James Lafferty

Watch : Alexandra Park Opens Up About Engagement to James Lafferty

Alexandra Park is royally lucky in love.

After all, when it comes to The Royals alum's life with husband James Lafferty—whom she married in 2022 after seven years together—it's only getting better and better.

"We've been together for such a long time—we're on our ninth year of being together now—so James took his time proposing," Alexandra joked to E! News in an exclusive interview, adding of married life, "I don't know if it surprised me, but it's better. I feel like it was just the right thing for us to lock it down—because we're best friends."

That tight bond began back in 2015, when James directed several episodes of The Royals. And since then, the duo have continued to collaborate professionally, including on their TV show Everyone is Doing Great, created by James and his One Tree Hill costar Stephen Colletti.

In fact, in addition to acting opposite her husband, Alexandra is also a writer and producer for season two of the series. And when it comes to being together at home and work, the 34-year-old wouldn't have it any other way.