Bruce Springsteen Mourns Death of Mom Adele With Emotional Tribute

Watch : Bruce Springsteen Recovering From Peptic Ulcer Disease

Bruce Springsteen is celebrating a life well lived.

The "Dancing in the Dark" singer shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Adele Springsteen, who died on Jan. 31. She was 98.

Alongside a video of his late mother dancing shared to his Instagram Feb. 1, Bruce penned lyrics from his song, "The Wish," which was a part of Springsteen on Broadway—a show that included themes surrounding his relationship with his mother.

"I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring / I'd lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink," he added. "And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work."

The 74-year-old continued, "It ain't no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother's Day card / It ain't no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard/ I've got my hot rod down on Bond Street I'm older but you'll know me in a glance / We'll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we'll go out and dance."