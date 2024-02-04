This Look Back at the 2004 Grammys Will Have you Saying Hey Ya!

Watch : 2024 Grammys Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners!

Don't lose yourself in this walk down memory lane.

After all, if you went back to 2004 and turned on your radio, you'd probably hear hits such as Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful," Dido's "White Flag" or Missy Elliott's "Work it" on repeat. And it was those artists and more who were honored at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

To paint a picture, some of the nominees for Record of the Year two decades ago were Beyoncé and Jay-Z for "Crazy in Love," The Black Eyed Peas for "Where is the Love," Eminem with "Lose Yourself," Outkast with "Hey Ya!" and Coldplay for "Clocks," the last of whom walked away with the category's win.

The biggest winner of the night, however, was Beyoncé, who earned five awards at the Feb. 8 ceremony, with Big Boi and André 3000 of Outkast following behind with three.

The evening also featured some epic performances. In fact, to open the ceremony, Queen Bey herself took to the stage alongside Prince to perform a medley of their songs, including "Purple Rain," "Baby I'm a Star," "Let's Go Crazy" and "Crazy in Love."

A number of artists were also honored throughout the evening, including The Beatles, whose iconic track "I Saw Her Standing There" was performed by Sting, Dave Matthews, Pharrell and Vince Gill. There was also a moving tribute to rocker Warren Zevon, who had died the previous year, and an overall tribute to funk music.