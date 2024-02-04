This Look Back at the 2004 Grammys Will Have you Saying Hey Ya!

With the imminent arrival of the 2024 Grammy Awards, take a spin in the time machine and revisit music's biggest night 20 years earlier, featuring artists like Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera and Outkast.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Feb 04, 2024 12:00 PM
Don't lose yourself in this walk down memory lane. 

After all, if you went back to 2004 and turned on your radio, you'd probably hear hits such as Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful," Dido's "White Flag" or Missy Elliott's "Work it" on repeat.  And it was those artists and more who were honored at the 2004 Grammy Awards

To paint a picture, some of the nominees for Record of the Year two decades ago were Beyoncé and Jay-Z for "Crazy in Love," The Black Eyed Peas for "Where is the Love," Eminem with "Lose Yourself," Outkast with "Hey Ya!" and Coldplay for "Clocks," the last of whom walked away with the category's win.

The biggest winner of the night, however, was Beyoncé, who earned five awards at the Feb. 8 ceremony, with Big Boi and André 3000 of Outkast following behind with three.

The evening also featured some epic performances. In fact, to open the ceremony, Queen Bey herself took to the stage alongside Prince to perform a medley of their songs, including "Purple Rain," "Baby I'm a Star," "Let's Go Crazy" and "Crazy in Love."

A number of artists were also honored throughout the evening, including The Beatles, whose iconic track "I Saw Her Standing There" was performed by StingDave MatthewsPharrell and Vince Gill. There was also a moving tribute to rocker Warren Zevon, who had died the previous year, and an overall tribute to funk music. 

It was this last performance in particular that left its mark on viewers. The show-stopping medley featured OutKast, Earth, Wind & FireRobert Randolph and the Family BandGeorge Clinton with Parliament-Funkadelic and Samuel L. Jackson, dubbed one of the "most ambitious and, yes, funky musical endeavors ever" to hit the Grammy stage by the award show itself

But before music's biggest night really kicked off, there was, of course, the red carpet. And now 20 years later, it is one to behold. 

Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor (Getty)

Keep reading to see an array of the many layers, highlights, bright colors and spray tans that graced the 2004 Grammys red carpet.

Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty)

Alicia Keys

Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty)

John Mayer

Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty)

Christina Aguilera

Gregg DeGuire / Contributor (Getty)

Beyoncé

Dan MacMedan / Contributor (Getty)

Keith Urban

Gregg DeGuire / Contributor (Getty)

Mary J. Blige

Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty)

Justin Timberlake

Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty)

Hilary Duff

Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty)

Queen Latifah

Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor (Getty)

J.C. Chasez

Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty)

Fergie

Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty)

Braid Paisley

The 2024 Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E!.

