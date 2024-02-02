Alyssa Milano Shares "Hurtful" Messages Her Son Received After She Posted His Baseball Team's Fundraiser

Watch : Alyssa Milano Unsure if She'll Watch the New "Charmed"

Alyssa Milano is calling out her critics.

After posting a fundraiser for her son Milo's baseball team on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Charmed star spoke out about the backlash she's received and the comments left on her 12-year-old son's social media page.

"Every parent raises money for their child's sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different," Alyssa wrote in a Feb. 1 Instagram post. "As much as I'd love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip—I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday. Also, if I did pay for everyone—my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about."

And she shared screenshots of the messages sent to her preteen.

"Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12 year old son's Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid," the actress continued. "Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball. If you are against donating—don't donate. If you'd like to donate to help the team's families—we appreciate it—the link is in his bio."