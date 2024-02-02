Alyssa Milano Shares "Hurtful" Messages Her Son Received After She Posted His Baseball Team's Fundraiser

Alyssa Milano is calling out her critics.
After posting a fundraiser for her son Milo's baseball team on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Charmed star spoke out about the backlash she's received and the comments left on her 12-year-old son's social media page.
"Every parent raises money for their child's sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different," Alyssa wrote in a Feb. 1 Instagram post. "As much as I'd love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip—I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday. Also, if I did pay for everyone—my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about."
And she shared screenshots of the messages sent to her preteen.
"Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12 year old son's Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid," the actress continued. "Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball. If you are against donating—don't donate. If you'd like to donate to help the team's families—we appreciate it—the link is in his bio."
The photos showed a commenter calling Alyssa's ask for donations for Milo's team trip "beyond ridiculous and selfish"—with the social media user then telling her son to "talk to you mom." And Milo quickly came to her defense.
"You do realize I'm only 12 and I love my mom," he replied. "My mom is the greatest human of all time. She does everything for everyone."
And when the commenter didn't stop, Milo asked, "Please get off my page. I'm only 12."
This isn't the first time Alyssa—who shares Milo as well as daughter Elizabella, 9, with husband David Bugliari—has addressed the criticism she's received for posting the fundraiser, with her also issuing a response last week.
"I'm getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son's baseball team," she wrote in a Jan. 26 message on X. "I've paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can't afford monthly dues."
"The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!" Alyssa continued. "Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You've made things easier for these boys and their families."