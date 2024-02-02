Pregnant Sofia Richie Cradles Baby Bump During Red Carpet Appearance at Pre-Grammys Party

Sofia Richie and husband Elliot Grainge—who are expecting their first child together—attended a pre-Grammys party where Sofia showcased her growing baby bump.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Feb 02, 2024 1:07 PMTags
Red CarpetPregnanciesCouplesCelebritiesSofia Richie
Watch: Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Husband Elliot Grainge!

Sofia Richie is loving on her bun in the oven. 

The 25-year-old—who is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge—attended the Warner Music Group pre-Grammys party on Feb. 1, where she made sure to showcase her growing baby bump.

For the occasion, Sofia donned a two-piece black suit, the top of which had off the shoulder long sleeves and buttons down the front which she left open at the bottom to reveal the smallest peek at her belly. She finished off the look with pointed-toe, sling-back black heels, chunky earrings and a small black handbag—and, of course, with the requisite hand cradling her bump.

For Elliot's part, the record label executive kept it cool but casual in a gray turtleneck, a black blazer and pants and white sneakers.

The couple—who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in April—announced Sofia's pregnancy in an interview with Vogue published Jan. 25, during which she also debuted her baby bump in a series of chic photos. 

photos
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Wedding Album

And not only did Sofia share a peek at her journey, but the model also revealed she and Elliot are expecting a baby girl, whose due date is "a bit up in the air" due to her rapid growth. And as Sofia shared, she's also grown into her own amid her new chapter.

Steven Simione / Stringer (Getty)

Trending Stories

1

Hootie & the Blowfish Singer Darius Rucker Arrested on Drug Charges

2
Exclusive

Dr. Terry Dubrow Shares Health Update After Quitting Ozempic

3

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake for "Talking S--t"

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she explained to Vogue. "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

Sofia—who is the daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander—went on to reflect on her and Elliot's decision to maintain their privacy for much of her pregnancy.

"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," Sofia added. "I didn't realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."

Until their baby makes her debut, keep reading to relive Sofia and Elliot's sweet romance. 

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Romance Rumors

Sofia Richie sparked dating rumors with music executive Elliot Grainge in the spring of 2021, nearly a year after her breakup from Scott Disick.

Though the pair's history went way back—as Elliot's dad, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, is a longtime friend of Sofia's father Lionel Richie—romance speculation started swirling when they were seen out on a date

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Instagram Official

The model confirmed her relationship with Elliot in April 2021, posting this PDA photo on Instagram.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Father's Approval

Shortly Sofia went public with the romance, a source told E! News that Lionel gave his seal of approval.

"He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together," the insider said in April 2021. "They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year."

Instagram

Engaged

Elliot popped the question in early 2022 during a Hawaiian vacation with friends and family.

"Sofia truly had no idea," another source told E! News at the time. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation. Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."

Instagram

Wedding Preparations

In May 2022, the couple celebrated their engagement with their inner circle—including Sofia's sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden—at a backyard bash.

Instagram

Married

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot on April 22, 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

 

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Honeymooners

The newlyweds jetted off for their tropical honeymoon shortly after the lavish nuptials.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Oh, Baby

Sofia announced her pregnancy in January 2024, telling Vogue, "I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life. And also just like what the female body is capable of."

The influencer continued, "Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Hootie & the Blowfish Singer Darius Rucker Arrested on Drug Charges

2
Exclusive

Dr. Terry Dubrow Shares Health Update After Quitting Ozempic

3

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake for "Talking S--t"

4

Suits Spinoff TV Show States New Details for the Record

5

How to Grow Thicker, Fuller Hair, According to a Dermatologist