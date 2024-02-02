Pregnant Sofia Richie Cradles Baby Bump During Red Carpet Appearance at Pre-Grammys Party

Sofia Richie is loving on her bun in the oven.
The 25-year-old—who is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge—attended the Warner Music Group pre-Grammys party on Feb. 1, where she made sure to showcase her growing baby bump.
For the occasion, Sofia donned a two-piece black suit, the top of which had off the shoulder long sleeves and buttons down the front which she left open at the bottom to reveal the smallest peek at her belly. She finished off the look with pointed-toe, sling-back black heels, chunky earrings and a small black handbag—and, of course, with the requisite hand cradling her bump.
For Elliot's part, the record label executive kept it cool but casual in a gray turtleneck, a black blazer and pants and white sneakers.
The couple—who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in April—announced Sofia's pregnancy in an interview with Vogue published Jan. 25, during which she also debuted her baby bump in a series of chic photos.
And not only did Sofia share a peek at her journey, but the model also revealed she and Elliot are expecting a baby girl, whose due date is "a bit up in the air" due to her rapid growth. And as Sofia shared, she's also grown into her own amid her new chapter.
"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she explained to Vogue. "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."
Sofia—who is the daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander—went on to reflect on her and Elliot's decision to maintain their privacy for much of her pregnancy.
"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," Sofia added. "I didn't realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."
