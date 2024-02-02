Pregnant Sofia Richie Cradles Baby Bump During Red Carpet Appearance at Pre-Grammys Party

Watch : Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Husband Elliot Grainge!

Sofia Richie is loving on her bun in the oven.

The 25-year-old—who is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge—attended the Warner Music Group pre-Grammys party on Feb. 1, where she made sure to showcase her growing baby bump.

For the occasion, Sofia donned a two-piece black suit, the top of which had off the shoulder long sleeves and buttons down the front which she left open at the bottom to reveal the smallest peek at her belly. She finished off the look with pointed-toe, sling-back black heels, chunky earrings and a small black handbag—and, of course, with the requisite hand cradling her bump.

For Elliot's part, the record label executive kept it cool but casual in a gray turtleneck, a black blazer and pants and white sneakers.

The couple—who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in April—announced Sofia's pregnancy in an interview with Vogue published Jan. 25, during which she also debuted her baby bump in a series of chic photos.