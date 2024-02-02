Steal Hearts With Michael Kors' Valentine’s Day Collection Full of Chic Finds That’ll Woo Her Away

This article is sponsored by Michael Kors. These items were selected from Michael Kors because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about what you're going to gift that special someone in your life on (or for) the most romantic day of the year. And what better way to celebrate the sexy holiday than giving them the bag, dress, or accessory of their dreams that perfectly matches the red-hot theme? I mean, especially from a brand they love so much (hint, hint people), which of course is going to be luxury bag retailer Michael Kors. Lucky for you, they just dropped a hot Valentine's Day collection that is literally full of chic finds that anyone in your life will appreciate. We're talking quilted handbags in a spicy red, metallic gold, or black color, little red dresses, feathery black blazers, and so much more. Whether you're looking to buy for yourself, your bestie, or your partner, you can bet they have something here for everyone. And that's not even the best part—some of these products are also on sale for up to 86% off!
So, we recommend you stop procrastinating and get shopping ASAP. Because these Michael Kors V-Day finds will sell out soon. But, if you have no clue where to even start, don't freak out because we're here to help you pick out the absolute best V-Day gift for your loved one. Keep scrolling for our top picks from Michael Kors' Valentine's Day collection that are so chic, that it'll make them want to be your Valentine 4ever.
Tribeca Large Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
Crafted with smooth leather, this large quilted shoulder bag comes in five colors including this lacquer red that would perfectly match any V-Day fit you throw at it. It also comes with an adjustable crossbody strap for hands-free wear.
Small Quilted Leather Wallet
In a sleek, zip-around design, this quilted leather wallet boasts a compact silhouette and is adorned with polished silver-tone hardware for an elegant touch. Toss it into your preferred bag for an instant upgrade, adding an effortlessly chic accessory to your ensemble.
Jet Set Metallic Lizard Embossed Leather Card Case
Made from luxurious lizard-embossed leather, this stylish card case effortlessly accommodates your ID and essential cards within its sleek and compact silhouette. Slide it into your preferred tote or pocket for seamless and convenient access.
Precious Metal-Plated Brass Pavé Lock Trio Necklace
Jewelry for V-Day? Yes, please. Adorned with three padlock charms, each studded with pavé detailing for a touch of sparkle, this chain-link necklace is inspired by the iconic hardware of Michael Kors' renowned Hamilton bag. Plated with 14K gold, it exudes luxury and would be a great gift for any special person in your life. The adjustable clasp fastening also ensures a customized and comfortable fit, allowing them to wear it with ease.
Mini Camille Pavé Gold-Tone Watch
Dainty watches are back people, and any girly will immediately fall in love with the coveted Mini Camille watch from Michael Kors. Elevated with an iridescent dial embraced by a pavé-encrusted bezel, this delicate timepiece features a slender bracelet strap inspired by lizard textures for a contemporary touch.
Embellished Crepe Slip Dress
It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without a little red dress, and this embellished slip dress is exactly what you need for the big day. Made from textured crepe, this piece boasts a slim bodice accentuated by princess seams and is adorned with chain-link strips. For an extra glamorous look, we recommend pairing it with gold accessories and a pair of platform pumps.
Marilyn Medium Saffiano Leather Tote Bag
If you're looking for a fabulous everyday tote, opt for the Marilyn tote bag. Branded with iconic "MK" hardware, its Saffiano leather silhouette unzips to reveal a spacious interior with dedicated pockets. We love that it has slender shoulder straps for on-the-go ease.
Feather Trim Stretch Crepe Shift Dress
A true classic, this square-neck, feather-trimmed mini redefines timeless little black dresses. Fashioned from stretch crepe that contours to your body, it boasts a flattering shape and an understated allure that effortlessly captures attention. The added touch of glamour comes from a ring of feathers along the hem, making this LBD the perfect head-turner dress to wear on V-Day.
Jet Set Travel Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag
Efficient and stylish, the Jet Set tote bag is the perfect daily companion. Crafted from Saffiano leather and adorned with a polished charm, it makes a luxurious statement. The top-zip fastening also guarantees that your belongings stay securely in place.
Feather Trim Crepe Boyfriend Blazer
Reimagining the boyfriend blazer, this single-breasted silhouette takes a classic approach with a flirty twist—trimmed with playful feathers for added textural allure. Versatile enough to be worn open over a chic mini dress, its length allows it to be worn on its own as a statement piece.
Still shopping? Don't miss the chance to get this $398 crossbody for only $63.