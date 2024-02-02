Hootie & the Blowfish Singer Darius Rucker Arrested on Drug Charges

Darius Rucker's rear view now includes drug-related charges.

The Hootie & the Blowfish singer was arrested in Tennessee and charged with two counts of simple possession and casual exchange, as well as violation of registration law, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News. He was released Feb. 1 on a $10,500 bond.

Following the arrest, Rucker's lawyers said in a statement to E! News that the 57-year-old "is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges."

In 2013, Rucker spoke out on his past experience with substances and shared why he had moved away from that lifestyle.

"Doing drugs and drinking every night—I've done that," he told the Los Angeles Times. "Trust me, I've done enough for everybody. And it's just not how I want to live anymore."

Becoming a dad helped change his mindset on both his life and music, as he welcomed daughter Carolyn with Elizabeth Ann Phillips in 1995. He went on to welcome kids Daniella, 22, and Jack, 19, with wife Beth Leonard in the 2000s.