Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's Romance Is Far From the Shallow During NYC Outing

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were all smiles as they stepped out in New York City just a week after confirming their romance with a cozy-looking London date. See a photo from their latest outing.

Watch: Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Show PDA During Walk in London

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are enjoying the good times.

Just a week after confirming their romance, the couple were all smiles as they took a walk around New York City's Midtown neighborhood on Feb. 1.

Keepin' it hardcore, Gigi, 28, rocked an oversized leather jacket, a white Ralph Lauren sweater and gray jeans. She completed the look with a black-and-white woven belt, patent leather loafers and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Bradley, 49, was happily bundled up in a black jacket over a red hoodie, which he paired with light blue jeans and sneakers.

Though the supermodel and the A Star Is Born actor have kept quiet on their relationship since sparking dating rumors in October, they recently let their actions do the talking. On Jan. 25, the two stepped out holding hands in London, where Bradley was promoting his Oscar-nominated movie Maestro.

At the time, Gigi was seen keeping warm by putting her hand in the pocket of Bradley's navy blue peacoat as the two waited at an intersection. After the crosswalk light changed, Bradley picked up the Guest in Residence founder's hand again as they continued down the street.

photos
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Are Dating: See the Couple Hold Hands in London

And it seems their relationship is already at that level where friends and family are involved. After all, Bradley made an appearance at Gigi's girls night out with pals Taylor SwiftSelena GomezSophie Turner, Cara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes in November. And just last month, Bradley's mom Gloria Campano joined the pair at dinner in Los Angeles after accompanying the Silver Linings Playbook star to the 2024 Golden Globes.

 

BACKGRID

However, neither Bradley or Gigi have made public appearances together with their respective kids. The Oscar nominee and his former girlfriend Irina Shayk waited years before allowing their 6-year-old daughter Lea to walk the red carpet, while the Next in Fashion host is notoriously private when it comes to her and ex Zayn Malik's 3-year-old daughter Khai.

 

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller," Gigi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2021. "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

