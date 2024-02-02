Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's Romance Is Far From the Shallow During NYC Outing

Watch : Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Show PDA During Walk in London

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are enjoying the good times.

Just a week after confirming their romance, the couple were all smiles as they took a walk around New York City's Midtown neighborhood on Feb. 1.

Keepin' it hardcore, Gigi, 28, rocked an oversized leather jacket, a white Ralph Lauren sweater and gray jeans. She completed the look with a black-and-white woven belt, patent leather loafers and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Bradley, 49, was happily bundled up in a black jacket over a red hoodie, which he paired with light blue jeans and sneakers.

Though the supermodel and the A Star Is Born actor have kept quiet on their relationship since sparking dating rumors in October, they recently let their actions do the talking. On Jan. 25, the two stepped out holding hands in London, where Bradley was promoting his Oscar-nominated movie Maestro.

At the time, Gigi was seen keeping warm by putting her hand in the pocket of Bradley's navy blue peacoat as the two waited at an intersection. After the crosswalk light changed, Bradley picked up the Guest in Residence founder's hand again as they continued down the street.