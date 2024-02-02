Halle Bailey Reveals How She and Boyfriend DDG Picked Baby's Name

Watch : DDG Shares That Halle Bailey is Already a "Professional Mom"

Halle Bailey and DDG wanted their son's name to make a splash.

The Little Mermaid star, who shared in January that she and the 26-year-old had welcomed a baby boy, revealed that it was actually the rapper's idea to name him Halo.

"He's the one who came up with his name," she told People in an interview published on Feb. 1. "We just agreed, and we loved it. I love the name Halo."

Halle, 23, also joked that the baby even has his own "theme song" when asked if there was any connection to her mentor Beyonce's 2008 hit "Halo."

And it's not his only connection to the music industry: Despite only being a few months old, Halo has already made his music video debut in DDG's new track "Darryl Freestyle," which includes a verse about Halle and their baby.

Prior to the birth announcement, Halle and DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) were very private about the pregnancy. In fact, the two never confirmed they were expecting, despite months of rumors.