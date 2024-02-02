Halle Bailey Reveals How She and Boyfriend DDG Picked Baby's Name

Halle Bailey and DDG wanted their son's name to make a splash.
The Little Mermaid star, who shared in January that she and the 26-year-old had welcomed a baby boy, revealed that it was actually the rapper's idea to name him Halo.
"He's the one who came up with his name," she told People in an interview published on Feb. 1. "We just agreed, and we loved it. I love the name Halo."
Halle, 23, also joked that the baby even has his own "theme song" when asked if there was any connection to her mentor Beyonce's 2008 hit "Halo."
And it's not his only connection to the music industry: Despite only being a few months old, Halo has already made his music video debut in DDG's new track "Darryl Freestyle," which includes a verse about Halle and their baby.
Prior to the birth announcement, Halle and DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) were very private about the pregnancy. In fact, the two never confirmed they were expecting, despite months of rumors.
Halle recently set the record straight for fans who were annoyed the singer "went out of her way to lie" about her pregnancy.
"i never lied or even said anything about it," she wrote on X Jan. 28. "making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went. i'll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn't you do the same?"
The Chloe x Halle artist further explained that she was only going to post about her family news when she felt comfortable. "I'm gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely," she added. "if u don't wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you!"
The couple eventually shared the first photo of Halo in January, with Halle writing, "Even though we're a few days into the new year. the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. the world is desperate to know you."
