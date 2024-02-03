Shopper-Approved Waterproof Makeup That Will Last You Through All Your Valentine's Day *Ahem* Activities

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's officially February, which means we're totally in our feelings. At least, we're preparing to be, what with Valentine's Day coming up and all. From buying sweet gifts for our BFFs, family, partners & pets to picking out stuning date-night outfits, we're down for everything this love-filled holiday has in store for us. Of course, we can't forget about the — ahem — steamier parts of V-Day, specifically the ones involving first base & beyond.
As the saying goes, it never hurts to stay prepared, and that's 100% true with makeup. With all the time & effort that goes into achieving your perfect Valentine's Day glam, the last thing you'd want is for it all to be erased by the end of the night from loving smooches, sentimental tears, or spicy festivities (wink). We want your day to be absolutely perfect from start to finish, and that's why we scoured the internet to find the best, shopper-approved waterproof makeup. We've got you covered in each step of your routine, from foundation & concealer to brows, liner, mascara, blush, lips & beyond.
No matter what plans or unexpected surprises happen to be on your Valentine's Day bingo card, these top-rated picks will have you looking & feeling your best all day long. XOXO!
Mehron Makeup Skin Prep Pro Mattifying Skin Toner
For your makeup to last as long as possible, prep your skin with this mattifying skin toner from Mehron Makeup. It creates a moisture barrier between your skin and makeup, block shine, and prevent makeup breakdown — meaning you won't have to worry about humidity, heat, sweat, or oily skin ruining your glam.
According to one helpful Amazon review, "If you go festivals or concerts really anything that involves dancing and sweating all day this is your best friend. I've used this product for years. Must have go to product for any event. Don't be alarmed when applying when it feels likes your face gets a little tight its doing its job stopping those sweat glands/ sebaceous glands from breaking down your make up. They must have changed some ingredients over the years because its much more comfortable to the skin now than it was a few years ago. Still one of my holy grail products. Worth the money!"
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide
Rather than a "waterproof" makeup primer, you want a primer that creates a silky smooth canvas for your makeup to adhere to and stay on all day without creasing, fading, or melting. Milk Makeup's bestselling, cult-fave Hydro Grip primer is made with ingredients that do just that, from blue agave extract that grips makeup, hyaluronic acid & niacinamide that boosts hydration to visibly smooth uneven texture, and alow water that locks in moisture.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
If you want a base layer that will stay in place and looks amazing on your skin while feeling like nothing, the Double Wear foundation is it. Available in over 55 shades (with cool, neutral, and warm undertones), this 24-hour liquid foundation unifies uneven skin tone and provides buildable coverage with a natural, matte finish.
Make Up For Ever Full Cover Concealer
This oil-free, full-coverage concealer is packed with a high concentration of pigments that can cover acne, tattoos, scars, beauty marks & more, according to the brand. It's highly rated by shoppers for its waterproof, matte finish that stays put all day long.
According to one Make Up For Ever reviewer, "I used this product under my dark eye circles and on (many) of my acne spots. I went swimming at a waterpark last week, and it didn't even fade. LASTS ALL DAY. It still covers my acne very well and my under eye circles. It will stay on all day! I promise! Totally worth the money I paid, I have tried many many concealers in the market, yet none beats this one! Thank you MUFE, whatever you do, please don't discontinue the product. Love it!"
Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW® Waterproof, Smudge Proof Brow Pomade
With 656.5K loves on Sephora, this Anastasia Beverly Hills brow pomade has amassed quite a cult following in the beauty community. It comes in 11 highly pigmented, smudge-proof shades that glide on easily and dries quickly for long-lasting detail and color.
One Amazon shopper raved, "I bought this for my holiday after seeing it was waterproof. I tested it yesterday at a spa, I can confirm after hamam, steam room, sauna, swimming pool, hydrotherapy pool and a all over cold storm shower it has not budged! Eyebrows are exactly as I drew them on!! 1000 percent Recommend!!!!"
IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
For a long-lasting finish, opt for a cream waterproof eyeshadow such as IT Cosmetics' top-rated No-Tug eyeshadow stick, which comes in six gorgeous shades that happen to be 50% off right now. The formula glides onto lids without tugging to create an effortless finish that's stunning on its own or completely buildable for your perfect, personalized eye look.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow Stick
Another great choice for waterproof eye color is Bobbi Brown's Long-Wear cream shadow stick, which has 252.4K loves on Sephora and comes in 23 gorgeous colors. The smooth, creamy formula applies and blends with ease for an effortlessly chic shimmer, matte, or metallic finish.
Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel 77
An eyeliner that's highly pigmented, full coverage, waterproof, long-lasting, and hypoallergenic to boot? This Inglot eyeliner does it all. It comes in 13 colors and has 4,300+ five-star Amazon reviews that speak for themselves, such as this one that called this the "longest lasting eyeliner ever":
"This eyeliner held up to a rather "busy" weekend with my boyfriend, if you're picking up what I'm putting down ;) I also used it for a Halloween costume in which I was sufficiently under the influence. My eyeliner was still perfect though! I will definitely buy again and in more colors. Brown is my usual go-to!"
Heroine Make by KissMe Long & Curl Up Waterproof Mascara
This waterproof mascara has been labeled a "holy grail" by multiple Amazon shoppers for lasting all day, holding a curl in your lashes, and, of course, living up to the waterproof hype. Not only is it formulated with memory-shape polymer that helps keep your lashes gorgeously curled, it also contains lash-nourishing ingredients to protect against damage from makeup, including camelia oil, argan oil, wild rose oil & almond oil.
According to one Amazon shopper's fascinating review, "I work in veterinary medicine. Today I went to a farm to vaccinate rambunctious goats while sweating up a storm. I also had to wash my face several times due to a variety of unmentionable horrors making contact with it, per usual. I had many animals lick my face, and most notably, I spent no loss than two full hours today crying because this job can be very screwed up. I am now home after a 12 hr day. I look hecking fantastic."
Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint
Pretty in four shades of pink, this iconic, cult-fave lip stain is a must-have in your Valentine's Day routine. The doe foot applicator glides smoothly on lips and blends seamlessly on cheeks for a sheer-to-vibrant pop of color. Plus, it's smudge-, transfer-, and kiss-proof — so smooch away, bestie!
Peripera Ink The Velvet Lip Tint
The Peripera lip tint is another beauty pick that shoppers swear by for long-lasting, bold colors that goes on velvety smooth without drying out your lips. It comes in 39(!) beautiful shades — browse & find your new signature shade, or try out the bestselling Rosy Nude shade that's perfect for any Valentine's Day look!
According to one helpful Amazon review, "I never write product reviews but felt the need to for this lip stain! I wore it at a wedding and it was long lasting (only reapplied once), non-transferable (kiss proof), and did not leave any dry residue. You'll want to put some chapstick on, apply an even layer, then kiss a napkin/paper towel a few times for the result of a satiny pigmented lip stain. Going to be buying more colors for sure!"
Winky Lux Flower Lip Balm
My personal go-to for kiss-proof lips that don't dry out is this pH lip balm from Winky Lux. It's a total gamechanger for a few reasons. First, the lip balm itself doesn't have any color that can smudge or stain but instead glides on sheer then merges with your lips' natural pH levels. This means you end up with a lovely shade of pink that's personalized to you. Second, the lip balm formulation leaves your lips feeling soft as a flower petal. Third, the lip balm, which features a real chrysanthemum flower inside, makes a stunning addition to your lip routine. Plus, it smells like vanilla!
Tarte Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer
Achieve a radiant summer glow that doesn't fade or melt away with this matte waterproof bronzer. Available in two universally flattering shades, the Amazonian clay-infused formula is highly blendable, lightweight, hydrating, and never patchy.
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
For an all-day matte finish with next-level staying power, check out this top-rated waterproof setting spray. It's formulated with texture-solving ingredients to absorb oil and help tighten pores, keeping your glam locked in and looking flawless while feeling weightless.
Urban Decay All NIghter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray
Urban Decay's waterproof setting spray is another fan-fave pick with over 738K loves on Sephora and 10,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The lightweight finishing spray keeps makeup looking fresh for up to 16 hours without ading, smudging, or creasing, according to the brand.
One Amazon shopper raved, "This has been the best and my favorite setting spray I've used for the past year. I can sleep in eyeliner (although it's not recommended) and wake up with a perfect wing. I'll work out, sleep, swim, sweat, cry and my makeup will stay on, it's like glue! I've recommended it to so many friends, and wouldn't choose another setting spray over it."
Make Up For Ever Aqua Seal Waterproof Liquid Converter
If you want to waterproof your makeup routine without switching out all your products, meet your new holy grail, Aqua Seal. This innovative makeup sealant instantly transforms any powder and pencil formula into smudge-proof, waterproof makeup while simultaneously intensifying pigments and shimmer. It's a total win-win beauty situation!
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water for Waterproof Makeup
Now, as amazing as waterproof makeup is, there comes a time when you want to take it off, and the long staying power that was originally a benefit turns into a hurdle. To avoid this long struggle of washing your face over & over (& over) at the end of the night, try starting your wind-down routine with micellar water. This one gently yet powerfully removes stubborn makeup to leave your skin feelign clean and refreshed, never dry or irritated.
It has 35,900+ five-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Purchased this for the first time and it's working great. Was previously using an oily one from Macys and it would cloud my contacts if I used it just before putting my contacts in. This one does not. It does not feel oily after cleaning the makeup off my eyes at all. I wear thick black waterproof makeup. Only comes off when sleeping, in a pool, or when crying. This remover does a great job with taking it off. I have acne prone skin and I have not noticed any acne breakouts from it either."
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
Or, use a cleansing oil to melt away your waterproof makeup and simultaneously nourish your skin with rich antioxidants and vitamins. Even on days when you don't have waterproof makeup on, it's always a good idea to double cleanse (starting with an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based one), and this DHC Deep Cleansing Oil has 17,200+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
According to one Amazon shopper, "This oil is great for removing makeup. I use one pump of the oil and then follow with my cleanser. The cleanser readily removes all the oil and my face feels super clean. I've tried other oils, but this one works best. Others I've tried are too thin. When the oil is too thin, it doesn't remove makeup; let alone waterproof mascara. This oil is the right weight. Highly recommend."
