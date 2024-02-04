Untangling the Complicated Savanah Soto Murder Case

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

When Savanah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra were found dead in his car on Dec. 26, police called the crime scene "perplexing."

"Detectives are looking at this right now as a possible murder," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters at the time, "but we don't know for sure."

Savanah's family had reported the pregnant 18-year-old missing after, as her mom shared on Facebook, she didn't show up for a 6:30 p.m. hospital appointment on Dec. 23 to have her labor induced. Texas authorities issued a CLEAR alert for the teen on Christmas Day to widen the search.

It came to an end, however, when Matthew's gray Kia Optima was spotted parked outside an apartment complex in northwest San Antonio. The chief said Savanah's relatives were alerted and they called police, who found the deceased pair inside.

Savannah and Matthew both died of gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, and their unborn child died as well. Family members said they were having a boy they'd already named Fabian.