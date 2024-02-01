Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2024

Watch : Love Is Blind Contestant SUES Netflix Over “Walking Red Flag” Fiancé

You're going to love what's hitting Netflix this month.

The streaming service just released the list of new—and old—titles hitting the platform over the next 29 days (after all, 2024 is a leap year). From a brand new rom-com Players on Feb. 14, to season six of Love Is Blind, there is plenty to fly through with your Valentine.

And even if you're flying solo this month, there are still lots of bingeable cult classic series returning to the platform like Monk, on Feb. 3, and the first four seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, on Feb. 26.

Britney's Army will rejoice on Feb. 15 when Crossroads, starring Britney Spears, is available to stream, and fantasy fans may also be happy to hear that the new live action reimagining of the classic Avatar: The Last Airbender will hit the platform on Feb. 22.

If you're in need of comic relief to cure your winter blues, Something's Gotta Give will be available starting Feb. 1, Horrible Bosses 2 comes on Feb. 10 And comedian Taylor Tomlinson's third special, Have it All, will hit the streamer on Feb. 13.