Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2024

Netflix is sending fans a Valentine this month with new rom-com Players and season six of Love Is Blind as well hits like Britney Spears’ Crossroads and Monk.

Feb 01, 2024
You're going to love what's hitting Netflix this month. 

The streaming service just released the list of new—and old—titles hitting the platform over the next 29 days (after all, 2024 is a leap year). From a brand new rom-com Players on Feb. 14, to season six of Love Is Blind, there is plenty to fly through with your Valentine. 

And even if you're flying solo this month, there are still lots of bingeable cult classic series returning to the platform like Monk, on Feb. 3, and the first four seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, on Feb. 26. 

Britney's Army will rejoice on Feb. 15 when Crossroads, starring Britney Spears, is available to stream, and fantasy fans may also be happy to hear that the new live action reimagining of the classic Avatar: The Last Airbender will hit the platform on Feb. 22. 

If you're in need of comic relief to cure your winter blues, Something's Gotta Give will be available starting Feb. 1, Horrible Bosses 2 comes on Feb. 10  And comedian Taylor Tomlinson's third special, Have it All, will hit the streamer on Feb. 13. 

Netflix is also delivering some Valentines directly to film lovers this year, as the 30th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards will stream live from the platform on Feb. 24. Plus, Oscar-winner Everything Everywhere All At Once will be coming to the platform on Feb. 23, and Jenny Slate's Marcel the Shell with Shoes On comes on Feb. 24. 

Keep reading for the full list of everything coming this month. 

February 1 

American Assassin

Anaconda 

Enough 

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013) 

How To Train Your Dragon 2 

It (2017) 

Magic Mike's Last Dance 

Moneyball 

The Other Boleyn Girl 

Pacific Rim 

Resident Evil 

Resident Evil: Retribution 

¡Sálvese quien pueda! (Fame After Fame)

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller 

Something's Gotta Give 

Tom and Jerry (2021) 

Young Sheldon (Season 6) 

February 2

Let's Talk About CHU

Orion and the Dark 

Plus One

February 3

Ready Player One 

February 5

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo 

30 for 30: Nature Boy 

Dee & Friends in Oz 

Monk (Seasons 1-8) 

My Wife and Kids (Seasons 1-5)

The Re-Education of Molly Singer 

February 7

Love Never Lies Poland  (Season 2-Part 2) 

Luz: The Light of the Heart 

Raël: The Alien Prophet 

February 8

One Day

February 9

A Killer Paradox 

Alpha Males (Season 2) 

Ashes

Bhakshak 

Lover, Stalker, Killer 

February 10

Horrible Bosses 2 

February 11 

The Blacklist (Season 10)

February 13

Kill Me If You Dare 

Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3) 

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All 

February 14

A Soweto Love Story 

Good Morning, Verônica (Season 3) 

The Heartbreak Agency 

Love Is Blind (Season 6) 

Players 

February 15 

AlRawabi School for Girls (Season 2) 

The Catcher Was A Spy 

Crossroads 

House of Ninjas 

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel 

Ready, Set, Love 

The Vince Staples Show 

February 16 

 The Abyss 

Comedy Chaos 

Einstein and the Bomb 

Warrior (Season 1-3) 

February 19 

Little Angel (Volume 4) 

Rhythm + Flow Italy 

February 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out 

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken 

February 21 

Can I Tell You A Secret? 

February 22 

Avatar: The Last Airbender 

Southpaw 

February 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) 

Mea Culpa 

Through My Window: Looking At You 

February 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards—Live at 8 p.m. ET 

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

The Real World (Season 9) 

February 26

Blippi Wonders (Season 3) 

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 1-4) 

Rhythm + Flow Italy (New episodes)

February 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders 

The Mire: Millennium 

Code 8 Part II

February 29

A Round of Applause 

The Tourist (Season 2) 

