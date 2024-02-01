Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2024

You're going to love what's hitting Netflix this month.
The streaming service just released the list of new—and old—titles hitting the platform over the next 29 days (after all, 2024 is a leap year). From a brand new rom-com Players on Feb. 14, to season six of Love Is Blind, there is plenty to fly through with your Valentine.
And even if you're flying solo this month, there are still lots of bingeable cult classic series returning to the platform like Monk, on Feb. 3, and the first four seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, on Feb. 26.
Britney's Army will rejoice on Feb. 15 when Crossroads, starring Britney Spears, is available to stream, and fantasy fans may also be happy to hear that the new live action reimagining of the classic Avatar: The Last Airbender will hit the platform on Feb. 22.
If you're in need of comic relief to cure your winter blues, Something's Gotta Give will be available starting Feb. 1, Horrible Bosses 2 comes on Feb. 10 And comedian Taylor Tomlinson's third special, Have it All, will hit the streamer on Feb. 13.
Netflix is also delivering some Valentines directly to film lovers this year, as the 30th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards will stream live from the platform on Feb. 24. Plus, Oscar-winner Everything Everywhere All At Once will be coming to the platform on Feb. 23, and Jenny Slate's Marcel the Shell with Shoes On comes on Feb. 24.
Keep reading for the full list of everything coming this month.
February 1
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How To Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Moneyball
The Other Boleyn Girl
Pacific Rim
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
¡Sálvese quien pueda! (Fame After Fame)
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something's Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon (Season 6)
February 2
Let's Talk About CHU
Orion and the Dark
Plus One
February 3
Ready Player One
February 5
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
30 for 30: Nature Boy
Dee & Friends in Oz
Monk (Seasons 1-8)
My Wife and Kids (Seasons 1-5)
The Re-Education of Molly Singer
February 7
Love Never Lies Poland (Season 2-Part 2)
Luz: The Light of the Heart
Raël: The Alien Prophet
February 8
One Day
February 9
A Killer Paradox
Alpha Males (Season 2)
Ashes
Bhakshak
Lover, Stalker, Killer
February 10
Horrible Bosses 2
February 11
The Blacklist (Season 10)
February 13
Kill Me If You Dare
Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3)
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All
February 14
A Soweto Love Story
Good Morning, Verônica (Season 3)
The Heartbreak Agency
Love Is Blind (Season 6)
Players
February 15
AlRawabi School for Girls (Season 2)
The Catcher Was A Spy
Crossroads
House of Ninjas
Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel
Ready, Set, Love
The Vince Staples Show
February 16
The Abyss
Comedy Chaos
Einstein and the Bomb
Warrior (Season 1-3)
February 19
Little Angel (Volume 4)
Rhythm + Flow Italy
February 20
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
February 21
Can I Tell You A Secret?
February 22
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Southpaw
February 23
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6)
Mea Culpa
Through My Window: Looking At You
February 24
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards—Live at 8 p.m. ET
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
The Real World (Season 9)
February 26
Blippi Wonders (Season 3)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 1-4)
Rhythm + Flow Italy (New episodes)
February 28
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders
The Mire: Millennium
Code 8 Part II
February 29
A Round of Applause
The Tourist (Season 2)