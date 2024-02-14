Why This Love Is Blind Season 6 Contestant Walked Off the Show Over Shocking Comments

This story contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season six, episodes one and two.
"What the actual f--k is wrong with men?"
That was one Love Is Blind contestant's take after learning that the guy she'd been dating in the pods was making almost the exact same promises to her and another woman—which ultimately motivated saleswoman Amber to walk off season six early.
In the living quarters, Amber, 31, was raving to Amber Desiree "AD" about Matthew, who had told her he'd want to ask her dad's blessing before proposing.
The issue? The senior financial advisor, 37, had told AD, 33, the same thing the day prior.
After AD realized her conversations with Matthew sounded "almost verbatim," the real estate broker told Amber how Matthew had talked about proposing or leaving the show with her as well.
"Excuse me, ma'am, I need you to be so for real with me right now," Amber responded. "Leave with him?"
When AD confirmed, Amber was shocked, noting, "I'm gonna live out my worst fears. Slay."
"What I did not tell you is that, like, everything you said to me today, he said to me yesterday," AD admitted. "He asked about my father and asking him to have my hand."
Of course, that bombshell made Amber feel "icky" about the relationship.
"He did the same thing to me," Amber continued. "He was like, ‘I can tell how important family is to you. And if I can't call your dad, I won't. Like, we'll leave.' Now I feel like a d--k. I'm so sorry."
AD assured the medical devices saleswoman that she didn't need to apologize for the love triangle debacle.
"I'm not a joke. What the actual f--k is wrong with men?" Amber said, beginning to cry. "I definitely feel more bad about taking that from you. I can never, ever like not love you... I think it's time to bow out."
Matthew later confirmed that Amber had, indeed, walked off the show. "You know Amber left, right?" he told AD during one of their pod dates. "I would assume that's about me."
"That would be audacious of you," AD retorted, noting that "everyone has their own reasons" for leaving. She then accused Matthew of manipulating her reality, to which the financial expert said he was having a tough day.
"It hurts because I've never felt the way I did with you before," he said. "But you know, America, they do love a good underdog and they do love comebacks. I think I got the entire country of America on my side."
AD rolled her eyes at that one.
