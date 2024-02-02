Drew Barrymore Wants To Be Your "Gifting Fairy Godmother" Just in Time for Valentine's Day Shopping

We included these products chosen by Drew Barrymore because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Drew is a paid spokesperson for Etsy. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for Valentine's Day gifts can be a little stressful. Cut yourself some slack because we all fall into gifting ruts. If you need a little bit of help, Drew Barrymore is Etsy's first Chief Gifting Officer with a mission to help you find the perfect presents for the special people in your life. She even dubbed herself "the gifting fairy godmother."
Drew says she's "so scared" to regift because she thinks she's "gonna get caught." If you want to give presents that won't be regifted, Drew has great advice.
Drew explains, "I always think that the best gifts are something you want for yourself and it's almost so hard to hand over. You're like, ‘I got this for you, and I really want to keep it for myself because I'm so in love with it,.' And I think those are honestly the best gifts, the ones you secretly are struggling to give away.
Drew curated a list of gifts she loves so much she would keep them for herself. Here are some of her picks.
Cheese Markers
If you love a cheese board, but you don't love the mystery of guessing what you're about to eat, get some of these reusable wood markers. They're both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Just write in the names of your favorite cheeses when you place your order.
Caitlyn Minimalist Initial Heart Locket Necklace
A personalized locket is such a special gift. This one has an initial on the outside and space for 2 photos on the inside.
Custom Notepad
Why write things down on a boring piece of lined paper when you can have a personalized notebook instead? This is also a thoughtful gift. There are 30 colorways to choose from.
Personalized Leather Key Holder
You use your keys every day. Why not bring some beauty to that experience with a personalized leather key holder. There are 7 colorways to choose from.
Vintage Inspired Name Necklace
A name plate necklace is a classic gift that will always be in style. Drew's pick comes in gold, rose gold, and silver.
Candlestick Holder Bowl
Bring a classic, yet interesting, touch to your home with a wood candle holder. There are 8 colors to choose from.
Herb Markers
Keep track of your garden with these herb markers. You can choose from clay or metal. There are choices for herb type, or you can click "other" and type in a personalized response.
Burrata Sweatshirt
If you adore cheese, this sweatshirt is a cozy way to showcase your devotion.
Personalized Scallop Linen Cocktail Napkin Set of 4
Personalize these linen napkins to complement your sense of style. Choose your personalization and pick from 4 fonts and 5 colorways.
Checkered Drink Coaster Set of 4
Add a retro-looking touch to your home with these checkered coasters in the colorway of your choice.
Plukt Blossom Tea
This tea gives a "balancing, restorative, and invigorating effect," per the shop. There is a slightly sweet taste and a sweet aroma that you'll adore.
Stacking Pagoda Coaster
Nail the quiet luxury aesthetic with this chic, textured coasters. There are 5 colorways to choose from.
Coloured Striped Vase
Bring a pop of color to your home with these stunning, striped vases.
Initial Portrait Necklace
This initial necklace is hand-carved and it's an accessorizing essential. Wear it on its own or layer with your other favorite necklaces.
Moons and Moth Mirrored Acrylic Night Light
Fun meets function with this beautiful, mirrored acrylic night light.
Plantenhanger
Shoppers have praised these hanging planterss, with one sharing, "Very beautiful and high quality! I recommend at 100%." Another raved, "Another perfectly executed order! I am really happy."
