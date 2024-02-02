Drew Barrymore Wants To Be Your "Gifting Fairy Godmother" Just in Time for Valentine's Day Shopping

Make your loved ones feel seen and appreciated with Valentine's Day gift ideas curated by Drew Barrymore.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 02, 2024 1:31 PMTags
Drew BarrymoreValentine's DayShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionShop WellnessShop HomeCelebrity ShoppingE! Insider
Shop Drew Barrymore Etsy Custom NotepadPhoto Courtesy of Etsy/ Ash Bean

We included these products chosen by Drew Barrymore  because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Drew is a paid spokesperson for Etsy. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shopping for Valentine's Day gifts can be a little stressful. Cut yourself some slack because we all fall into gifting ruts. If you need a little bit of help, Drew Barrymore is Etsy's first Chief Gifting Officer with a mission to help you find the perfect presents for the special people in your life. She even dubbed herself "the gifting fairy godmother." 

Drew says she's "so scared" to regift because she thinks she's "gonna get caught." If you want to give presents that won't be regifted, Drew has great advice.

Drew explains, "I always think that the best gifts are something you want for yourself and it's almost so hard to hand over. You're like, ‘I got this for you, and I really want to keep it for myself because I'm so in love with it,.' And I think those are honestly the best gifts, the ones you secretly are struggling to give away.

Drew curated a list of gifts she loves so much she would keep them for herself. Here are some of her picks. 

Cheese Markers

If you love a cheese board, but you don't love the mystery of guessing what you're about to eat, get some of these reusable wood markers. They're both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Just write in the names of your favorite cheeses when you place your order. 

$2
Etsy

Caitlyn Minimalist Initial Heart Locket Necklace

A personalized locket is such a special gift. This one has an initial on the outside and space for 2 photos on the inside.

$42
$29
Etsy

Custom Notepad

Why write things down on a boring piece of lined paper when you can have a personalized notebook instead? This is also a thoughtful gift. There are 30 colorways to choose from.

$23
Etsy

Personalized Leather Key Holder

You use your keys every day. Why not bring some beauty to that experience with a personalized leather key holder. There are 7 colorways to choose from.

$17
$13
Etsy

Vintage Inspired Name Necklace

A name plate necklace is a classic gift that will always be in style. Drew's pick comes in gold, rose gold, and silver.

$42
$29
Etsy

Candlestick Holder Bowl

Bring a classic, yet interesting, touch to your home with a wood candle holder. There are 8 colors to choose from.

$29
$23
Etsy

Herb Markers

Keep track of your garden with these herb markers. You can choose from clay or metal. There are choices for herb type, or you can click "other" and type in a personalized response.

$4
Etsy

Burrata Sweatshirt

If you adore cheese, this sweatshirt is a cozy way to showcase your devotion.

$45
$39
Etsy
read
Drew Barrymore’s Beauty Gift Picks Include a Clarifying Butt Mask and More Finds Under $73

Personalized Scallop Linen Cocktail Napkin Set of 4

Personalize these linen napkins to complement your sense of style. Choose your personalization and pick from 4 fonts and 5 colorways.

$58
Etsy

Checkered Drink Coaster Set of 4

Add a retro-looking touch to your home with these checkered coasters in the colorway of your choice.

$72
$65
Etsy

Plukt Blossom Tea

This tea gives a "balancing, restorative, and invigorating effect," per the shop. There is a slightly sweet taste and a sweet aroma that you'll adore.

$19
Etsy

Stacking Pagoda Coaster

Nail the quiet luxury aesthetic with this chic, textured coasters. There are 5 colorways to choose from.

$17
Etsy

Coloured Striped Vase

Bring a pop of color to your home with these stunning, striped vases.

$58
Etsy

Initial Portrait Necklace

This initial necklace is hand-carved and it's an accessorizing essential. Wear it on its own or layer with your other favorite necklaces.

$75
Etsy

Moons and Moth Mirrored Acrylic Night Light

Fun meets function with this beautiful, mirrored acrylic night light.

$26
Etsy

Plantenhanger

Shoppers have praised these hanging planterss, with one sharing, "Very beautiful and high quality! I recommend at 100%." Another raved, "Another perfectly executed order! I am really happy."

$18
Etsy

If you want do more Drew-inspired shopping, you'll love her five must-haves under $25.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!