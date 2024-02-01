Camila Cabello Looks Unrecognizable With New Blonde Hair Transformation

My oh my, Camila Cabello's latest look will make your head turn.
The Fifth Harmony alum recently kissed her signature brunette tresses goodbye and debuted an epic blonde hair transformation. The "Havana" singer revealed her new 'do—courtesy of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos—in a Feb. 1 Instagram video.
In the short clip, Camila held up a camcorder and filmed her platinum blonde strands at different angles, making them the mane attraction. She rocked a "wet" hairstyle, in which her waist-length locks appeared dampened and wavy in texture.
As for the rest of Camila's attire, she channeled '90s Pamela Anderson, wearing a cropped white tee with low-rise pants and a black G-string grazing her hips.
She continued the retro-inspired style with her glam, thanks to makeup artist Patrick Ta, who rimmed her eyes with black eyeliner that seemed slightly smudged for a lived-in look and paired it with a glossy brown lip.
Although the pop star hasn't shared the inspiration behind her drastic change, this isn't the first time in recent days she's switched up her style.
Just last week, Camila debuted vampy micro bangs that were chopped slightly uneven for a grungy effect. As she teased in her Instagram caption, "One thing i'd be curious about is."
But while Camila's lips are currently sealed, fans can't help but think the 26-year-old's experimental looks are part of a new album release. "It's giving video shoot," one Instagram follower wrote, while another person added, "It's time to drop a new album, yes."
One user put it best, "Blonde bombshell pop star era incoming."
