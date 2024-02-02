Go Inside Botched Star Dr. Paul Nassif's Jaw-Dropping Bel-Air Mansion

Watch : Can Dr. Nassif Prevent Haylie From Losing Her Eye?

There's certainly nothing botched about Paul Nassif's Bel-Air mansion.

In fact, his Botched costar Dr. Terry Dubrow was left in awe after seeing the newly renovated property on the E! series' Feb. 1 episode.

"I haven't seen Paul's house construction for quite a while, I can't wait to see what it looks like," Terry admitted in a confessional before teasing his longtime BFF. "Based on my house and Paul and I, I know one thing: It's going to be a lot smaller than mine."

Once he stepped inside the three-story house and walked past the opulent waterfall entryway, Terry was sold. But as Paul explained, the stunning property required lots of work before becoming the modern masterpiece it is today.

"I've been building this house for more than three years," Paul noted. "The first time Terry saw it, I think we just had the foundation. I know Terry likes to dabble in real estate and he's done a good job, but, hey, look what I've built here."