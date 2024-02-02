Go Inside Botched Star Dr. Paul Nassif's Jaw-Dropping Bel-Air Mansion

There's certainly nothing botched about Paul Nassif's Bel-Air mansion.

In fact, his Botched costar Dr. Terry Dubrow was left in awe after seeing the newly renovated property on the E! series' Feb. 1 episode.

"I haven't seen Paul's house construction for quite a while, I can't wait to see what it looks like," Terry admitted in a confessional before teasing his longtime BFF. "Based on my house and Paul and I, I know one thing: It's going to be a lot smaller than mine."

Once he stepped inside the three-story house and walked past the opulent waterfall entryway, Terry was sold. But as Paul explained, the stunning property required lots of work before becoming the modern masterpiece it is today.

"I've been building this house for more than three years," Paul noted. "The first time Terry saw it, I think we just had the foundation. I know Terry likes to dabble in real estate and he's done a good job, but, hey, look what I've built here."

photos
Botched Patients Before and After: Shocking Transformations!

Terry then toured Paul's luxe home theater, to which he quipped, "Mine's more than twice this size." And after he stepped inside the massive 770-bottle wine cellar, Terry got in one more playful jab, commenting, "I've got 1,500 in mine."

But Paul took the jesting in stride. "One thing with Terry, he only likes complimenting himself because unfortunately his ego is just too huge," he explained in a confessional. "It usually walks in the room before him. Me, I'm subtle."

Trae Patton/E! Entertainment

All joking aside, Terry couldn't help but give his longtime colleague kudos—even if they were behind his back.

"Clearly Paul has done a really good job," he admitted in a confessional. "It's very difficult for me emotional for me to compliment him. I love Paul and to know Paul is to really enjoy him. But whatever you do, don't tell him I said that."

Keep reading to tour inside Paul's jaw-dropping mansion. Don't miss Botched Thursdays at 10 p.m. on E!.

E!

Step Inside

E!

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

E!

Waterfall Entryway

E!

Open-Concept Kitchen

E!

Insane Wine Cellar

E!

Fine Dining

E!

Million Dollar Views

E!

Home Theater

E!

Modern Angles

E!

Lap Pool

E!

Marble Bathroom

Watch a brand new episode of Botched Thursday at 10 p.m. on E!.

