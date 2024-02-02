The Biggest Sales Happening This Weekend From Nordstrom Rack, Vince Camuto, Coach Outlet & So Much More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Wake up dolls, it's a new month! That's right we've finally made it through the first month of 2024, and we don't about you but to us, January has felt like one long Monday. With Valentine's Day a few weeks away, a big football game on the horizon, and spring right around the corner, there's a lot to forward to now that February is under way. Something else to look forward to? The weekend! And with the weekend comes grabbing dinner and drinks with your girlfriends, relaxing on your couch, and shopping, of course — because there's no better time to buy some new goodies than at the beginning of a fresh month. What's even better is that there are tons of jaw-dropping sales happening this weekend, and they're simply too good to miss out on.

Lusting after a new pair of shoes? Shop up to 50% off at Vince Camuto or Sam Edelman. Need to stock up on some new intimates? Get three panties for $30 at Free People or shop up to 40% off stunning bras at Bare Necessities. Want to upgrade your skincare routine? Head to Ulta for 25% off Peach & Lily products or check out First Aid Beauty, where you score a buy one, get one free deal on their fan-favorite ultra repair cream. Needless to say, whatever it is you're looking to buy, this weekend has got a sale for you. So go on and treat yourself for making it through the first month of 2024 by shopping the biggest sales that are happening this weekend.