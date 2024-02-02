The Biggest Sales Happening This Weekend From Nordstrom Rack, Vince Camuto, Coach Outlet & So Much More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Wake up dolls, it's a new month! That's right we've finally made it through the first month of 2024, and we don't about you but to us, January has felt like one long Monday. With Valentine's Day a few weeks away, a big football game on the horizon, and spring right around the corner, there's a lot to forward to now that February is under way. Something else to look forward to? The weekend! And with the weekend comes grabbing dinner and drinks with your girlfriends, relaxing on your couch, and shopping, of course — because there's no better time to buy some new goodies than at the beginning of a fresh month. What's even better is that there are tons of jaw-dropping sales happening this weekend, and they're simply too good to miss out on.
Lusting after a new pair of shoes? Shop up to 50% off at Vince Camuto or Sam Edelman. Need to stock up on some new intimates? Get three panties for $30 at Free People or shop up to 40% off stunning bras at Bare Necessities. Want to upgrade your skincare routine? Head to Ulta for 25% off Peach & Lily products or check out First Aid Beauty, where you score a buy one, get one free deal on their fan-favorite ultra repair cream. Needless to say, whatever it is you're looking to buy, this weekend has got a sale for you. So go on and treat yourself for making it through the first month of 2024 by shopping the biggest sales that are happening this weekend.
ASOS: Use the code EXTRA30 to score an extra 30% off top brands that are already up to 70%.
Bare Necessities: Get 40% off bras from Wacoal, Elomi, and more plus 10 for $35 panties.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to 50% off cookware plus kitchen and dining furniture.
Coach Outlet: Buy two or more gifts and get an extra 20% off plus 70% off stylish handbags and wallets.
First Aid Beauty: Enjoy buy one, get 1 free on their fan-favorite Ultra Repair Cream
Forever 21: Shop the spring and Valentine's Day flash sales for up to 60% off select styles plus 21% off a $65 purchase when you use the code EXTRA 21.
Free People: Shop 3 for $30 undies.
Her Room: Shop between 30% and 70% bras from tons of brands.
It Cosmetics: Get 30% off all their popular CC creams and fan-favorite dual-ended brush.
J. Crew Factory: Enjoy 60% off sitewide and, extra 50% off sale items when you use the code QUICK50, and an extra 75% off when you use the code LASTCHANCE.
J. Crew: Use the code GOSHOP to score 30% off classic styles plus enjoy an extra 50% off sale styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get an extra 20% off already discounted handbags and accessories, including their adorable Valentine's Day collection.
Michael Kors: Use the code 20MORE to get an extra 20% off already discounted handbags and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop women's wardrobe refresh with finds from $40 plus 60% off sneakers from Allbirds, Rebook, and more.
NuFace: Get 20% off devices and bundles.
Old Navy: Enjoy up to 50% off select styles and up to an extra 75% off clearance styles with deals starting at just $3.99.
Sam Edelman: Enjoy 50% off the chicest shoes.
Samsonite: Get travel ready with 25% off best-selling luggage, duffels, and more.
Ulta: Get 10% off your purchase when you use the code LOVE24 plus 25% off select Peach & Lily products.
Vince Camuto: Shop major markdowns of up to 50%, including half off these best-selling over-the-knee boots.