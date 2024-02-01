Elmo Wants to Reassure You There Are Sunny Days Ahead After His Viral Check-in

Watch : Savannah Guthrie Credits "Luck" for "Today" Chemistry

Elmo is so happy that Elmo was able to connect with so many people.

The beloved red Sesame Street muppet appeared on the Today show Feb. 1, two days after a tweet from the character's X account went viral. "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" read the missive that spurred people to publicly share their negative feelings and struggles.

"Elmo is glad that he got to talk to a lot of people and see how they're doing," Elmo said on the NBC morning show, appearing with his dad, Louie. "Daddy helps Elmo with the Twitter- the X, because Elmo can't read."

The character, whose account is actually run by 25-year-old social media manager Christina Vittas, offered some reassurance and advice for anyone struggling. "It's important to remember that we all have a lot of feelings, and that's OK," he said. "It's good to know what feeling you're having, and if you're feeling sad or worried or confused, that you can talk to someone that you love and trust. And it's good to talk about it."

Elmo said it is "very important" to check on your friends and see how they're doing, "because maybe they're not doing OK."