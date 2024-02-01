Elmo Wants to Reassure You There Are Sunny Days Ahead After His Viral Check-in

Elmo is so happy that Elmo was able to connect with so many people.
The beloved red Sesame Street muppet appeared on the Today show Feb. 1, two days after a tweet from the character's X account went viral. "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" read the missive that spurred people to publicly share their negative feelings and struggles.
"Elmo is glad that he got to talk to a lot of people and see how they're doing," Elmo said on the NBC morning show, appearing with his dad, Louie. "Daddy helps Elmo with the Twitter- the X, because Elmo can't read."
The character, whose account is actually run by 25-year-old social media manager Christina Vittas, offered some reassurance and advice for anyone struggling. "It's important to remember that we all have a lot of feelings, and that's OK," he said. "It's good to know what feeling you're having, and if you're feeling sad or worried or confused, that you can talk to someone that you love and trust. And it's good to talk about it."
Elmo said it is "very important" to check on your friends and see how they're doing, "because maybe they're not doing OK."
While Elmo's tweet resonated with tens of thousands of people and drew responses from several celebs and even President Joe Biden (plus his pals from the street, such as Oscar the Grouch and Bert and Ernie), one actor took the opportunity to convey his feelings to the muppet in person in a pretty, pretty, pretty shocking way that was on brand with his own TV persona.
After Elmo’s post checking in on people on X, we are asking @Elmo how *he’s* doing.— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 1, 2024
Elmo joins us in Studio 1A with his dad Louie to talk all about how he feels after the viral moment, the importance of mental health and then invites everyone to his upcoming birthday! pic.twitter.com/lk82WoVTH9
Following the interview, fellow celebrity guest Larry David walked over to the side of the Today studio where the characters were placed and jokingly grabbed Elmo's face and swung at Louie in front of the co-anchors.
"Mr. Larry, Elmo loved you before!" the muppet cried out as the Curb Your Enthusiasm star walked away with a smile to his seat on the other side of the room.
Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie asked Larry if there was something he would like to say to the Sesame Street star. "Elmo," he began. "I just want to apologize."
As the comedian laughed to himself, Elmo said, "Thank you Larry. Elmo accepts your apology, Larry."
The actor responded by mimicking the muppet's high-pitched voice. "OK," he said. "Alright, thank you, thank you."
While Larry does his best to avoid ending up on Elmo's enemy list right next to Rocco, read on to find out 20 secrets about Sesame Street:
