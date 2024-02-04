See All the Couples Singing a Duet on the 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

Watch : 2024 Grammys Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners!

These couples are ready to dance the night away.

Though the Grammy Awards shed a spotlight on some of the best music of the year, its red carpet sings another important tune: that of true love. And it is no more apparent than in the many adorable couples hitting the carpet together.

In fact, there were a number of solo artists who turned the evening into a duet at Los Angeles' Cypto.com Arena on Feb. 4.

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd couple were among the first duos to walk the carpet, and they looked ever so glamorous in coordinating suits—Catherine in black and Brandi in golden yellow and pink. Jessica Ledon and David Guetta—who are currently expecting a child together—and Jameela Jamil and James Blake were also among the sweet pairs who arrived at the Grammys with plus ones. (See more red carpet fashion here.)

And in a truly adorable moment, Victoria Monét walked the carpet with not only her boyfriend John Gaines, but also their 2-year-old daughter Hazel Monét Gaines. It was fitting Hazel attend alongside her mom. After all, she's the youngest Grammy nominee of all time, nominated alongside her mom for their song "Hollywood" in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category.