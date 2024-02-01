Big Brother's Christie Murphy Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Wife Jamie Martin

Watch : See Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2023

Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin are welcoming two adorable new members into their house.

The Big Brother alum and her wife of two years are officially parents after Christie gave birth to their twin daughters Sage Martin Murphy and Sela James Murphy on Jan. 29, E! News can exclusively reveal.

"The twins are doing great!" Christie, who appeared on season 21 of the CBS competition show, tells E!. "They're happy and healthy and thriving!"

"Honestly, I've never felt anything like it in my life," she shares. "I never knew a feeling like this even existed!"

And she's feeling like a badass after going through labor. "I literally pushed out two humans and that's just mind blowing to me in itself!" the reality star notes. "Don't get me wrong, I'm tired. Very, very tired...but it's worth every single second of it."

As for the story behind the twins' names? "Since my wife, Jamie and the girls took my last name, we wanted to honor Jamie's full birth name in both of their names," Christie explains. "'James' after Jamie and 'Martin' after her maiden name. It feels special and right!"