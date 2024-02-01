Big Brother's Christie Murphy Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Wife Jamie Martin

Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin are welcoming two adorable new members into their house.
The Big Brother alum and her wife of two years are officially parents after Christie gave birth to their twin daughters Sage Martin Murphy and Sela James Murphy on Jan. 29, E! News can exclusively reveal.
"The twins are doing great!" Christie, who appeared on season 21 of the CBS competition show, tells E!. "They're happy and healthy and thriving!"
"Honestly, I've never felt anything like it in my life," she shares. "I never knew a feeling like this even existed!"
And she's feeling like a badass after going through labor. "I literally pushed out two humans and that's just mind blowing to me in itself!" the reality star notes. "Don't get me wrong, I'm tired. Very, very tired...but it's worth every single second of it."
As for the story behind the twins' names? "Since my wife, Jamie and the girls took my last name, we wanted to honor Jamie's full birth name in both of their names," Christie explains. "'James' after Jamie and 'Martin' after her maiden name. It feels special and right!"
Indeed, this journey wouldn't be possible without her partner by her side.
"When I look at the girls, I think about the life we're about to live…but I know it couldn't have happened without Jamie's unconditional support," Christie says. "She basically took over and took care of everything in our lives for the past nine months."
Jamie even became a part of the hospital staff during Christie's labor.
"I've never felt more lucky to have a TRUE partner," Christie shares. "It's meant the world to me."
In addition to milestones with their twins, the couple—who first tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021 before saying "I do" once again in Tulum months later—has a number of milestones ahead to look forward to this year, including their wedding anniversary.
"Our relationship has grown to be so close," she says. "The ability to be vulnerable with someone is so special and so undervalued in today's dating world. I also think that going through our whole pregnancy journey together has really changed the way we see each other for the best! I couldn't feel luckier!"
And while they haven't given their anniversary plans much thought yet, they'll likely stick to something simple and intimate.
Though, Christie does note, "Knowing my wife, it will be nothing short of extraordinary. She loves setting up all the little details!"