The Best Red Outfits for February’s Big Football Game

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The red trend is everywhere these days—even on the football field. If you've been wanting to embrace the fiery hue, February's big football game is your chance. No matter if you're cheering on Kansas City or San Francisco, both football teams are celebrated with the color red.

You don't actually need a football jersey to be the best dressed for the big game. But you will need a few items from our roundup of the best red outfits. We've found red tops, red boots, red leather sets, fun red accessories, and so much more that will help make you the fashion M.V.P. of your football watch party.

Shop our red clothing, red shoe, and red accessory picks below. These items suit a range of budgets, because hey, not everyone can afford the same attire as an international pop star dating a world-famous tight end.

This year wear red—your version, no matter if you're at a sports bar, tailgate, or just catching the game from your living room.

Shop our must-have red outfits for February's big football game below.