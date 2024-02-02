Shop Amazon’s Epic Baby Sale & Stock Up on Highly-Rated Essentials from Medela, Dr. Brown's & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're a FTM or a parenting pro, you know that babies come with a lot of gear. From teething to eating to sleeping, each milestone comes with its own category of stuff. And while they get bigger (and sweeter), the money you spend goes up, too. Which is why I'm so excited for Amazon's latest baby sale. These items don't go on sale too often, which is why you'll want to stock up on these essentials for feeding, bathing, travel, and more. They also make perfect baby shower gifts.

If you're pumping, you can save up to 42% on breast milk storage bags and a sanitizer spray that disinfects germs and viruses from pump parts and accessories. Looking to take your little one on the go? Then you can save $98 on a highly rated jogging stroller and car seat travel system, and $76 on a baby carrier. And if your baby has sensitive skin, there's body washes, shampoos, and bubble baths that are specially formulated to keep them protected.

The Amazon Baby Sale is going on all month long and includes top baby brands like Dr. Brown's, Baby Trend, Mustela, and more. But, as some discounts begin, others end, so each deal is for a limited time. Don't miss your chance to save on these essentials that also make great adds to a baby registry.