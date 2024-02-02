Shop Amazon’s Epic Baby Sale & Stock Up on Highly-Rated Essentials from Medela, Dr. Brown's & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a FTM or a parenting pro, you know that babies come with a lot of gear. From teething to eating to sleeping, each milestone comes with its own category of stuff. And while they get bigger (and sweeter), the money you spend goes up, too. Which is why I'm so excited for Amazon's latest baby sale. These items don't go on sale too often, which is why you'll want to stock up on these essentials for feeding, bathing, travel, and more. They also make perfect baby shower gifts.
If you're pumping, you can save up to 42% on breast milk storage bags and a sanitizer spray that disinfects germs and viruses from pump parts and accessories. Looking to take your little one on the go? Then you can save $98 on a highly rated jogging stroller and car seat travel system, and $76 on a baby carrier. And if your baby has sensitive skin, there's body washes, shampoos, and bubble baths that are specially formulated to keep them protected.
The Amazon Baby Sale is going on all month long and includes top baby brands like Dr. Brown's, Baby Trend, Mustela, and more. But, as some discounts begin, others end, so each deal is for a limited time. Don't miss your chance to save on these essentials that also make great adds to a baby registry.
Medela Manual breast pump
Having a lightweight breast pump like this one is a life saver to have on hand. It's easy to use, conveniently fits in your purse, and can be used on the go. Best of all, it's manual so there's no batteries or power source needed.
Medela Quick Clean Breast Pump and Accessory Sanitizer Spray
If you're pumping on the go, or even just at home, this sanitizer spray is essential. According to the brand, it can kill 99.9% of bacteria, viruses (including RSV), and other germs, keeping your pump, parts, and other accessories clean and ready to use. You don't have to wipe or rinse it off, and it's even safe enough to use on other items in your little one's nursery.
Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System
Backed by over 18,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this travel system is beloved for its quality and ease of movement. It comes with a car seat and a jogging stroller, and the seat easily locks into place in the stroller until baby gets bigger. The frame is lightweight and easily folds for convenient travel.
Dr. Brown’s® Milestones™ 100% Silicone Baby Bottle Handles
This three-pack of handles are perfect for little ones just transitioning from bottles to sippy cups. They're made of flexible silicone, are easy to grip, and fit most bottles and sippy cups.
Medela Purelan Lanolin Nipple Cream
Breastfeeding can come with sore or cracked nipples, so this rich cream is ideal for nursing mothers. It's hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested, and doesn't need to be removed once you start breastfeeding. The hydrating cream is also great for protecting baby's skin in winter.
Baby Trend Nursery Center Playard
You can save up to 42% on this highly-rated playard. It features a removable, full-size bassinet, a diaper stacker, toys for baby to reach for, and convenient, lockable wheels for portability. Plus, it easily folds so you can travel with it and the surface can be adjusted to accommodate growing babies.
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags, 100 Count
If you're storing your pumped breastmilk, these Medela bags are essential (and they're 42% off). They've been hygienically pre-sealed to prevent leaking and are safe to store in the fridge or freezer. They can stand on their own and there's plenty of room to mark when you pumped and any other specifics about the milk.
Dr. Brown's Baby Bib, 2-pack
These flexible, waterproof bibs are so easy to clean and a game changer for feedings. They have a pocket for catching food, an adjustable collar, and they're dishwasher-safe.
Dr. Brown's Silicone Finger Toothbrush
Brushing little teeth just got a little easier with this finger toothbrush. Just place the silicone over your finger and rub against baby's gums and emerging teeth. You can even use it while they're teething and the two-pack comes with a travel case for when you're on the go.
Medela Quick Clean MicroSteam Bags, 12-pack
Sterilize pump parts and bottles in a snap with these micro steam bags that pop into the microwave. They can kill up to 99.9% of most bacteria and germs in just about three minutes, and each bag can be reused up to 20 times.
Contours Baby Carrier
Snag this $139 baby carrier for just $63 right now. With five carrying positions, it can be adjusted to fit your growing baby and it's made of breathable mesh to keep baby cool. There are zippered pockets so you can store your wallet or cash, and a UPF 25 sunshade for protecting your little one in the bright light.
Dr. Brown's Fold & Freeze Bottle Tote
You can keep up to six bottles cool in this tote, that's also great for travel. It features a reusable freezer pack right in the bag that's super convenient, and it can even be folded, along with the bag itself, for easy storage.
Dr. Brown's Bottle and Pacifier Healthy Wipes, 30 Count, 3 Pack
These bottle and pacific wipes are a diaper bag must-have, and they're also great for wiping off toys that fall on the floor when you're out. They come in a convenient size with a resealable lid and they've been dermatologically tested.
Cetaphil Baby Wash & Shampoo
Protect baby's sensitive skin with this wash and shampoo. It's a tear-free 2-in-1 formula that helps to soothe and moisturize, plus it's been dermatologically tested. Best of all, it's a pump bottle, so it's easy to distribute when baby is in the bath.
Diaper Genie Signature Gift Set
Babies come with dirty diapers, keep those odors contained with the Diaper Genie gift set. It comes with 48 tear-off bags, which can hold up to 2,256 stinky newborn-sized diapers, and features a foot pedal for easy opening when your hands are full.
Baby Trend Retreat Nursery Center
This nursery center is a great all-in-one purchase for any space. It features a removable bassinet, changing table, organizer, an electronic music center, nightlight, plus it can easily be folded into its travel tote and has lockable wheels for mobility. It's available in a few colors and backed by over 8,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mustela Baby Multi-Sensory Bubble Bath
Keep sensitive baby skin protected when they're being washed with this bubble bath. It's formulated with plant-based ingredients that are designed to strengthen baby's skin surface and it's gentle enough for newborns.
Dr. Brown's Baby Lovey Pacifier and Teether Holder
If your baby needs their pacifier handy, this holder is a great buy. It features a removable lovey that's easy for your baby to hold on to, plus a 100% silicone Dr. Brown's HappyPaci pacifier. And when baby gets older, you can attach a teether.
Serta Perfect Sleeper 2-in-1 Deluxe Pillow Top Changing Pad & Portable Changing Mat
You can place this changing pad on any surface in your nursery, or you can remove the foam pillow top, easily fold it, and take it on the go. The waterproof, hypoallergenic cover is easy to wipe clean and there's a safety buckle for keeping your little one secure.
Looking for some Montessori toys for your little one? Then check out these deals.