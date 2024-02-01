Loud Budgeting Is the New TikTok Money Trend, Here Are the Essentials to Get You on Board

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a shopping editor, part of my job is knowing how much things cost. And as I look around at price tags, I can't help but notice that they're getting higher. From searching for comfy shoes online to just buying groceries, everything is getting more expensive. Which is why I'm so excited about the latest TikTok money trend – loud budgeting. Now, it's not just talking loudly about how much you make or spend. Loud budgeting is all about taking stock of your financial goals and being realistic with your purchases. So, let's break down the trend, how we can implement it, and look at some of the items that can help save you some money and reach those goals.
What is Loud Budgeting?
TikTok's latest "loud budgeting" trend encourages people to be vocal about how they spend their money and their financial situation. Where "quiet luxury" focused on spending money to look wealthy, this trend is about moderation and living within your means. Forget extravagant, impulse, or mindless purchases, "loud budgeting" focuses on saving goals and being ok with saying, "I can't afford this right now."
How Do You Loud Budget?
There's no one way to loud budget, it all depends on your finances and what works for you. A good place to start is keeping track of your expenses and creating a realistic budget. Once you have that, you can create financial goals, like paying off a debt, saving for a house, or just starting a solid savings fund, and then figure out how much you can spend on luxury items. It might be helpful to think where you want to be in a few years' time and work from there. What steps do you need to take to get yourself where you want to be?
So, start scrolling to discover the best items to start you on your loud budgeting journey. From reusable dishcloths to a handy banking app, these things will help you save some cash and reach those goals in no time.
Clever Fox Budget Planner
Featuring a monthly calendar, plus a budget plan, expense tracker, debt tracker, and savings tracker, this popular 12-month budget planner is a great way to get your finances in order. Best of all, it's undated so you can start, stop, and pick back up again whenever you like.
Clever Fox Cash Envelopes for Budgeting System
These envelopes are a natural accessory to the budget planner above (and come from the same brand). Featuring 12 assorted color envelopes (that are waterproof and tear resistant), plus budget sheets, a 12-month summary, and a carrying pouch, this system is designed to get your expenses on track. One reviewer reported, "I like how it comes with all the stuff needed to start budgeting or saving some money aside for a little something something. It's honestly super simple."
Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers with Lids, Set of 5
Start saving money by packing your lunches. This set of five leakproof storage containers are a great buy to do that, plus they're dishwasher, microwave, and freezer-safe. There's even built-in vents in the lids, so you can stick them in the microwave with the lid on.
bloom daily planners Weekly Meal Planning Pad
Organize your meal prep, prioritize your grocery list, and make sure no food goes wasted with this handy meal prep pad. It has magnets so you can easily attach it to your fridge, and comes with 52 weekly planning sheets (plus 8 extra), so your year is set.
Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths for Kitchen, 10-Pack
Ditch those rolls of disposable paper towels and start cleaning your messes with these reusable Swedish dishcloths. They're ultra-absorbent, safe for all surfaces, and can even be thrown in the washing machine when they need a refresh.
Energizer Rechargeable AA and AAA Battery Charger with 4 AA Rechargeable Batteries
You'll never have to buy batteries again once you have this battery charger. It can fully charge AA and AAA batteries in four hours, and even lets you know if a battery has gone bad. Plus, it comes with four rechargeable AA batteries to get you started.
Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack
With over 57,000 5-star Amazon reviews, it's easy to see why these wool dryer balls are so popular. Not only do they save you money on dryer sheets and liquid fabric softeners, they can even help your clothes to dry faster (saving you on electricity costs). Best of all, you can reuse them for up to 1,000 dryer loads.
GOLDTONE Reusable 8-12 Cup Basket Coffee Filter
Disposable coffee filters are a thing of the past when you have this reusable basket. It fits most Mr. Coffee basket-style coffeemakers, and it's easy to clean (and dishwasher-safe).
SPLF BPA FREE Reusable Storage Bags Dishwasher Safe, 6-Pack
If you want to cut down on buying disposable plastic bags, these reusable 1-gallon freezer bags are a solid pick. You get six in a pack and they're made of a food-grade PEVA material that is PVC, BPA, chloride and lead-free. They're also have a leakproof seal and can be used again and again.
NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains
Backed by over 89,000 5-star Amazon reviews, these blackout curtains are a definite fav. They're available in 39 colors, and they're great for insulating heat in the winter and blocking the heat in the summer (which can help with electric costs). According to the brand, they can block 85% to 99% of light and UV rays.
Intuit TurboTax
Tax season needn't be a stress-inducing time with Intuit TurboTax. They have a free option for you to easily complete your own taxes, as well as services with experts. You can also get expert help from H&R Block, who also offers a free option.
YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler, 20 oz.
Bring your own coffee to work with this insulated tumbler. It's designed to keep your hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, and has a stellar 4.8-star rating on Amazon from over 115,000 reviews. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors, it's easy to travel with, and it's dishwasher-safe.
Bluapple Produce Saver, 2-Pack
Keep your fruit and produce fresher for longer with these Bluapple balls. Just insert the packet into the blue apple and place it in your crisper or fridge. By absorbing the ethylene gas that produce emits, it can keep items ready to consume and save you from throwing out uneaten food. Each packet lasts up to 3 months.
Dave Goals Account
Start saving your money now with a Goals Account from the banking app Dave. Just write down what you're saving for, how much you'd ideally like to save, and your goal date. The app can set up recurring deposits and transfers, tracks your progress, and celebrates your milestones along the way.
