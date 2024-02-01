Loud Budgeting Is the New TikTok Money Trend, Here Are the Essentials to Get You on Board

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a shopping editor, part of my job is knowing how much things cost. And as I look around at price tags, I can't help but notice that they're getting higher. From searching for comfy shoes online to just buying groceries, everything is getting more expensive. Which is why I'm so excited about the latest TikTok money trend – loud budgeting. Now, it's not just talking loudly about how much you make or spend. Loud budgeting is all about taking stock of your financial goals and being realistic with your purchases. So, let's break down the trend, how we can implement it, and look at some of the items that can help save you some money and reach those goals.