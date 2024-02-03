How Sherri Shepherd Avoids Being "Overwhelmed" by Health Care Trends Like Ozempic

Watch : Sherri Shepherd Is Manifesting THESE MEN as Show Guests!

Sherri Shepherd isn't here to judge those who are wondering if Ozempic is right for them.

She is, however, here to recommend they get into a committed relationship with their health care provider.

"This is a whole new world of things that are happening," the Sherri host, who's been living with Type 2 diabetes since 2007, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "and I always say to people, check with your doctor, 'cause I am definitely not a doctor."

So while Shepherd is aware that people using diabetes drugs like Ozempic for the purpose of weight loss is a ragingly hot topic, her advice is the same for anyone who may be considering partaking in the latest medical innovation, whatever it may be.

"Don't get overwhelmed," she said. "We've got so many fads—'Take this to look younger!' 'Take this and diabetes will go away!' 'Take this sucker!' It's so much."

The 56-year-old added with a chuckle, "What do I think of them? I have a relationship with my doctor, we talk about these kinds of things."