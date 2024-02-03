How Sherri Shepherd Avoids Being "Overwhelmed" by Health Care Trends Like Ozempic

Sherri Shepherd isn't here to judge those who are wondering if Ozempic is right for them.
She is, however, here to recommend they get into a committed relationship with their health care provider.
"This is a whole new world of things that are happening," the Sherri host, who's been living with Type 2 diabetes since 2007, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "and I always say to people, check with your doctor, 'cause I am definitely not a doctor."
So while Shepherd is aware that people using diabetes drugs like Ozempic for the purpose of weight loss is a ragingly hot topic, her advice is the same for anyone who may be considering partaking in the latest medical innovation, whatever it may be.
"Don't get overwhelmed," she said. "We've got so many fads—'Take this to look younger!' 'Take this and diabetes will go away!' 'Take this sucker!' It's so much."
The 56-year-old added with a chuckle, "What do I think of them? I have a relationship with my doctor, we talk about these kinds of things."
One of the "newfangled" things they talked about recently was the vaccine to prevent pneumococcal pneumonia—"I was like, 'What is this shot? I've never heard of this, I don't even know how to spell it"'—which Shepherd got after learning that being diabetic and in her 50s put her at a higher risk of catching the infectious bacterial lung disease.
Being a passionate advocate for preventative care made her a natural partner for Pfizer on its "This Is Your Shot" campaign to raise awareness about the vaccine.
"I'm such a believer in taking care of things on the front end so you're not having to deal with it in the back end,'" Shepherd said, noting that once she got all the information her first thought was, "I've gotta shout it from the rooftops!"
Not that the author of the 2013 book Plan D: How to Lose Weight and Beat Diabetes was always so vigilant about her health.
Shepherd has credited her 2007 diabetes diagnosis with saving her life, because being told she was pre-diabetic didn't really register—and it certainly didn't affect her eating habits.
"Diabetes runs in my family, but we didn't call it diabetes—we called it 'the sugar,'" Shepherd said. "So that tells you right there, my community not being aware and taking it seriously."
Her response to being pre-diabetic was "'Look, am I gonna die?'" she recalled. "And the doctors were like, 'You know, if you just change…' I'd never change. I was ignoring the symptoms, like tingling in my fingers and my toes, numbness, blurry vision, going to the bathroom nonstop! I didn't know that my body was trying to rid itself of this sugar and my body's not producing enough insulin to do it."
Her "no-nonsense" doctor finally set her straight: "I'll never forget it. She said, 'You like wearing high heels?' 'Absolutely, my stilettos and me, that's my middle name—6-inch.' And she says, 'Well, you're not going to be wearing those shoes if you get your feet cut off.' My glucose levels were off the charts."
At the time, she had not only just joined The View but her son Jeffrey was barely 2 years old. She thought, "If I don't take care of myself, what's going to happen to my legacy?"
Ultimately she went through "a lot of ups and downs," Shepherd said, "and I had to relearn how to eat. Now I read labels. I didn't know what fiber was! I didn't start eating squash and bell peppers till I got the diagnosis. I learned that food is health."
Now Jeffrey (whose dad is Shepherd's ex-husband Jeff Tarpley) goes with his mom to the gym to work out—"He does it 'cause he wants to get girls," she cracked—and being there for him for as long as possible is still what motivates her to eat healthy and exercise.
"I don't pay attention to dress size. At this place in my life it's not about fitting into the booty shorts," she said. "It's about I have an 18-year-old who's on the spectrum and he's not ready to be without his mother yet. There's so much of life that I need to teach him, there's so much life that I want to live. I just got the blessing of a talk show. I want to see it through for awhile."
And having just had her idol Oprah Winfrey as a guest on her show in December, an "absolutely surreal" full-circle moment for Shepherd—32 years after she made a splash as an Oprah audience member weighing in on cheating boyfriends—she's really found her groove as a solo host. (Sherri, currently in its second season, has already been renewed for a third.)
Plus, Shepherd just feels so much better when she sticks to her regimen.
"Mental health is so important right now," Shepherd noted, describing another massive benefit she reaps from working out. But first, she had to rewire how she thought about the whole endeavor. Which, originally, was "Ugh, I hate this, I'm so tired."
"I had to change my speech and go, 'Wow, you get to take care of your body. For 45 minutes, you get to work out, you're gonna be feeling great!' And sometimes," she acknowledged, "my mind will laugh at me and go, 'Girl, please.' But if you say stuff enough, it starts to become a reality."
So when her alarm goes off at 4:45 a.m., she doesn't hit snooze. Instead, "I go, 'I get to take care of me.'"
It never ceases to amaze how good she feels afterward.
"If I feel better, I'm in a better place mentally, I can think better," Shepherd said. "I just got a lot of clarity. I have a lot more energy. That gives you a lot more confidence."
And though size may be nothing but a number, it doesn't hurt that getting dressed has become more fun, too. Referring to a Jan. 30 Instagram post in which she looked radiant in a curve-hugging deep-pink maxi dress, Shepherd added, "I put on this dress and was like, 'Aw, shoot, where the body come from?!'"
