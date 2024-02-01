We’re Confident You’ll Want to See Justin and Hailey Bieber’s PDA Photo

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are always down to keep each other company.
The "Baby" singer shared a sweet glimpse at a recent night out with his wife of five years on social media—including a rare PDA moment.
In the snaps posted on Instagram Jan. 31, Hailey, 27, poses with her head on her husband's shoulder as the couple stands on a grand staircase. And in the final pic of the carousel, the pair shared a sweet smooch for the camera.
Although this duo is known to mismatch their vibe when it comes to their wardrobe choices, they made their fashion intentions very clear this time around.
Justin, 29, wore a blue button down shirt, paired with a backwards baseball cap, a green leather jacket, black pants, and sneakers. Meanwhile, Hailey donned a long black trench coat, jeans, a gray T-shirt and bright red loafers. And the Rhode Skin founder was more than impressed with her and Justin's coordination, as she commented, "We're cute."
The Rhode founder wasn't the only one to gush over the sweet snaps. The Kid Laroi—who collaborated with Justin on 2021's "Stay"—wrote, "My parents." And pal Khloe Kardashian also dropped a few red heart emojis.
The well-dressed PDA moment between the pair comes after months of online speculation about their inability to synchronize their wardrobe during public outings.
At a Rhode Beauty launch in August, Hailey sported a red cocktail dress, while Justin wore gray sweats and Crocs. And last January the pair was spotted heading to dinner with Hailey dressed in an oversized pinstripe suit, while Justin paired paint-splattered jeans with a hoodie and Drew slippers.
And while the chatter has dragged on for several months, Hailey shrugged off the commentary late last year.
"It's so funny because I see so many people talk about this," the model said in an October GQ Hype interview. "He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that's how I'm feeling. We can't sit there and be like, ‘So I'm going to wear this and you're going to wear this.'"
