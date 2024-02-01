We’re Confident You’ll Want to See Justin and Hailey Bieber’s PDA Photo

Watch : Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are always down to keep each other company.

The "Baby" singer shared a sweet glimpse at a recent night out with his wife of five years on social media—including a rare PDA moment.

In the snaps posted on Instagram Jan. 31, Hailey, 27, poses with her head on her husband's shoulder as the couple stands on a grand staircase. And in the final pic of the carousel, the pair shared a sweet smooch for the camera.

Although this duo is known to mismatch their vibe when it comes to their wardrobe choices, they made their fashion intentions very clear this time around.

Justin, 29, wore a blue button down shirt, paired with a backwards baseball cap, a green leather jacket, black pants, and sneakers. Meanwhile, Hailey donned a long black trench coat, jeans, a gray T-shirt and bright red loafers. And the Rhode Skin founder was more than impressed with her and Justin's coordination, as she commented, "We're cute."