We’re Confident You’ll Want to See Justin and Hailey Bieber’s PDA Photo

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber shared a rare moment of PDA—and outfit coordination—in a Jan. 31 Instagram post.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are always down to keep each other company.

The "Baby" singer shared a sweet glimpse at a recent night out with his wife of five years on social media—including a rare PDA moment. 

In the snaps posted on Instagram Jan. 31, Hailey, 27, poses with her head on her husband's shoulder as the couple stands on a grand staircase. And in the final pic of the carousel, the pair shared a sweet smooch for the camera. 

Although this duo is known to mismatch their vibe when it comes to their wardrobe choices, they made their fashion intentions very clear this time around.

Justin, 29, wore a blue button down shirt, paired with a backwards baseball cap, a green leather jacket, black pants, and sneakers. Meanwhile, Hailey donned a long black trench coat, jeans, a gray T-shirt and bright red loafers. And the Rhode Skin founder was more than impressed with her and Justin's coordination, as she commented, "We're cute."

The Rhode founder wasn't the only one to gush over the sweet snaps. The Kid Laroi—who collaborated with Justin on 2021's "Stay"—wrote, "My parents." And pal Khloe Kardashian also dropped a few red heart emojis. 

The well-dressed PDA moment between the pair comes after months of online speculation about their inability to synchronize their wardrobe during public outings. 

At a Rhode Beauty launch in August, Hailey sported a red cocktail dress, while Justin wore gray sweats and Crocs. And last January the pair was spotted heading to dinner with Hailey dressed in an oversized pinstripe suit, while Justin paired paint-splattered jeans with a hoodie and Drew slippers. 

And while the chatter has dragged on for several months, Hailey shrugged off the commentary late last year. 

"It's so funny because I see so many people talk about this," the model said in an October GQ Hype interview. "He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that's how I'm feeling. We can't sit there and be like, ‘So I'm going to wear this and you're going to wear this.'"

If you want to sleuth out their style for yourself, read on for Justin and Hailey's cutest pics.

Instagram/Justin Bieber
PDA Alert!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, wearing Jordan Road earrings, shared this kissing photo on their Instagram pages in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Marriage Milestone

"To the most precious, my beloved." Justin wrote on Instagram. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Forever

"5," Hailey wrote on her Instagram to celebrate their fifth anniversary. "I love you."

Instagram
Sky High

The couple was over the moon in love as they got ready to take flight.

Instagram
"My Little Bean"

Justin and Hailey looked so darn cute cuddled up together!

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The two cuddled up during an outing at the lake.

Instagram
Hot and Steamy

Justin and Hailey couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Instagram
Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Instagram
The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Instagram
Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Instagram
Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

Instagram
His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Instagram
Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Instagram
Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Instagram
Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Instagram
Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Instagram
Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Instagram
Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Instagram
Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

Instagram
The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Instagram
Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

Instagram
No More Hiding

In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.

Instagram
Sharing Is Caring

Hailey decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Justin her hair-tie right off her wrist!

Instagram
Glasses and Grins

They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!

Instagram
Silly Selfie

In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.

Instagram
Famous Friends

In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Justin and Hailey for a Nerf gun night!

Instagram
Denying the Romance Rumors

Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between him and Hailey. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?

Instagram
Clippers Club

Back in 2014, Hailey and Justin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.

