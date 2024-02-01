Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow Shares Health Update After Quitting Ozempic

Terry Dubrow is down a few pounds and doing just fine.
After the Botched doctor recently revealed he temporarily took Ozempic to lose weight, he gave an update on his health after quitting the Type 2 diabetes drug.
"I feel great," Terry exclusively told E! News Jan. 31 at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert alongside wife Heather Dubrow, who jokingly chimed in, "I thought you were going to say fat!"
Terry clarified the injectable drug he tested out "wasn't Ozempic, it was Mounjaro, which is the higher end version of it," adding, "It's super effective. It's here to stay. Just don't get it from the internet. Get it from your physician under a doctor's supervision. It's curing a lot of diseases, not the least of which is obesity."
As for how his lifestyle has changed since getting off the appetite-suppressing medication, the 65-year-old quipped, "I'm eating more."
As for Heather's reaction to her husband of over 20 years hopping on the weight-loss trend, The Real Housewives of Orange County star was fully supportive.
"We go out in the world and we try everything—health, wellness and beauty—on ourselves," she noted. "So, it didn't surprise me when he wanted to try it and see for his patients on the drug. It is fascinating and I think it was good for him."
Heather also reflected on her friends' journeys with FDA-approved drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro.
"I have a bunch of girlfriends, who are all at the age going through menopause, that have used it for a quick start or reset," she added. "I just am so happy that we have these miracle weight-loss drugs at our disposal that people that need them can use them."
Earlier this month, Terry revealed he stopped using the drug, thinking, "'I kind of want to get my appetite back,'" while also noting he experienced "low-grade nausea" from it.
Terry and Heather aren't the only celebrities to weigh in on Ozempic. Keep reading to see what other stars have said about the weight-loss medication.
