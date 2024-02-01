Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow Shares Health Update After Quitting Ozempic

Watch : Botched Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals Why He Stopped Taking Ozempic

Terry Dubrow is down a few pounds and doing just fine.

After the Botched doctor recently revealed he temporarily took Ozempic to lose weight, he gave an update on his health after quitting the Type 2 diabetes drug.

"I feel great," Terry exclusively told E! News Jan. 31 at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert alongside wife Heather Dubrow, who jokingly chimed in, "I thought you were going to say fat!"

Terry clarified the injectable drug he tested out "wasn't Ozempic, it was Mounjaro, which is the higher end version of it," adding, "It's super effective. It's here to stay. Just don't get it from the internet. Get it from your physician under a doctor's supervision. It's curing a lot of diseases, not the least of which is obesity."

As for how his lifestyle has changed since getting off the appetite-suppressing medication, the 65-year-old quipped, "I'm eating more."