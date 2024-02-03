What Jersey Shore's Snooki Would Change About the Infamous Letter to Sammi Today

Watch : Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is shore about one thing.

More than a decade later, when it comes to that note she and Jersey Shore costar Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro cheating on her, she would definitely take a different approach.

"Looking back at it now as a mom of three, 36 years old, I would have told her to her face," Snooki told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I would have been like, ‘Sam, this is what I heard from Angelina [Pivarnick] what Ron was doing. I just wanted to let you know, like it's shady.'"

But for the reality star—who shares kids Lorenzo, 11, Giovanna, 9, and Angelo, 4, with husband Jionni LaValle—hindsight is 20/20.

"At the time—only being 21 years old, not wanting to fight with Ron or get involved but wanted my girlfriend to know—we went the note route," she continued. "So, I would definitely change it if it were today, and I would tell her to her face. We were young and dumb, and the note is infamous. So, I'll take it."