What Jersey Shore's Snooki Would Change About the Infamous Letter to Sammi Today

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is shore about one thing.
More than a decade later, when it comes to that note she and Jersey Shore costar Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro cheating on her, she would definitely take a different approach.
"Looking back at it now as a mom of three, 36 years old, I would have told her to her face," Snooki told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I would have been like, ‘Sam, this is what I heard from Angelina [Pivarnick] what Ron was doing. I just wanted to let you know, like it's shady.'"
But for the reality star—who shares kids Lorenzo, 11, Giovanna, 9, and Angelo, 4, with husband Jionni LaValle—hindsight is 20/20.
"At the time—only being 21 years old, not wanting to fight with Ron or get involved but wanted my girlfriend to know—we went the note route," she continued. "So, I would definitely change it if it were today, and I would tell her to her face. We were young and dumb, and the note is infamous. So, I'll take it."
As for how Sammi feels?
"I feel like the note will forever be a part of my life," she told E! in a separate interview. "It's, like, in my face every day. It's on TikTok. It's on Instagram....I actually think it's pretty funny."
While there was plenty of drama on the show, there was some off-camera, too. Like when Snooki revealed in 2022 that Sammi had blocked her on social media—a move she indicated caught her by surprise.
"I always loved her since day one," Snooki explained. "Obviously, we have little fights here and there like best friends and sisters do, but I never had an issue with her. So when she blocked me, it really hurt my feelings and I cried....And I feel like she realized it was silly."
Ultimately, they moved on and Sammi is now back on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after initially choosing to not participate in the spinoff.
And she isn't the only one making a return. In the upcoming seventh season, fans will see Ronnie reunite with his castmates, also including Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Cortese.
"I just feel like it's complete now," Snooki said, later adding, "This season is literally the first season that it's all of us in one room."
And while she noted it was awesome to have everyone together again, she then realized, "Holy crap, it's a lot of us. And that's why there's a lot of drama."
The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. EST. To read secrets about the original Jersey Shore, keep scrolling.