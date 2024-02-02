The Best Waterproof Shoes That Will Keep You Dry & Warm While Elevating Your Style

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Living in Southern California for most of my life, I've been spoiled with gorgeous, sunny weather most of the time. The warmest layer in my wardrobe consists of hoodies, and the one coat I bought on a whim three years ago has been collecting dust since I first hung it on the rack. All that to say, when the weather decides to deviate from the plot and the wind bites a little too hard or it actually rains instead of sprinkles, it's a big deal. (Today's rainstorm had me totally buggin' as I was driving on the highway!) If you've been dealing with some bonkers winter weather recently, from snow & temperatures cold enough to build an igloo in your yard to rain & flooded streets that make you feel like your car has turned into a submarine, it might just be time to invest in a reliable pair of winter shoes.
Wet socks and numb feet are never the vibe, and you deserve so much better than that, especially considering that we still have over a month left until Spring officially arrives. While winter shoes that can withstand the elements tend to be on the more costly side of shopping, the right ones are 100% worth it. We've rounded up the best ones that are durable, long-lasting, and fashionable to boot, so they can be worn with all your favorite 'fits, rain or shine. From chic knee-high boots & lug sole boots to trendy trainers & sandals, there's a water- or winter-proof shoe out there for you. Of course, we always love a good underdog budget find, like these bestselling ankle boots under $30 or these Cole Haan chelsea boots that are 40% off. We've even curated affordable alternatives for avoiding soggy shoes & slippery falls on ice, so be sure to check those out as well for quick & easy solutions!
Splish splash your way through the rest of winter with these must-have picks, because it doesn't look like the rain, rain will go away anytime soon. (And even if it does, you'll want these gorgeous shoes in your closet anyways!)
UGG Women's Ashton High Chelsea
Stylish, understated, and functional all at once, the Ashton boot is designed with a timeless tall chelsea silhouette and crafted from waterproof full-grain leather. It's lined with soft microfiber that provides the signature UGG softness, and the chic design instantly elevates all your favorite winter outfits. Plus, it's currently on sale for 30% off!
Storm Rain Boot
Don't be afraid to make a splash (literally & fashionably) with the Storm Rain Boot. Featuring a classic chelsea boot silhouette that's a style staple, the boot is upgraded with chunky lug sole bottoms for a trendy touch. The sleek, shiny finish is just the cherry on top.
Square-Toe Water-Repellent Wool Knee High Boots (Rebecca Pro)
If there's one brand that 100% understands the assignment, it's Vivaia. Equally stylish and practical, these gorgeous knee-high boots are made with a water-repellent wool upper and an oh-so-cozy terry lining. The tall water-repellent structure ensures that your feet stay dry even if you accidentally step in a puddle or two, and the boot even features a built-in exclusive insole that keeps your soles comfy all day long.
Women’s ThermoBall™ Progressive Zip II Waterproof Boots
Whether you're embarking on your dreaded daily commute or your next exciting city adventure, these waterproof boots will keep your feet warm, dry & comfortable. They're equipped with ThermoBall Eco insulation and recycled P.E.T. ripstop uppers to keep the water and cold temperatures out. What stands out about these low-cut boots is their fashion-forward silhouette; puffer styles are so in right now, but if you're going for a more understated, everyday look, you can pull your pants over the boots, and they look like trendy trainers.
Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots
These rain boots have 17,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon — for good reason. Not only do they come in 15 different colors ranging from size four to 13, they're also durable, stylish, and affordable to boot (pun intended). They boots feature a roomy toe area and a removable EVA foam insole, along with an elastic fabric edged finish & fabric lining that help reduce friction around the ankles.
According to one Amazon shopper's experience, "After deciding to try an above the ankle boot vs mid calf or below the knee, I feel like it was the right call for me. These boots are not only stylish like a Chelsea boot, but are solid in the rain, muck and whatever you have to navigate when walking. They are very comfortable, easy to slip on and off. I do wear a thicker sock with these boots for maximum comfort. The excellent traction is the best part. I bought a few pairs of new rain boots that all went back as the traction didn't give me confidence I needed having to trek up a muddy hillside. Highly recommend these boots. I can see wearing for other activities besides a rainy day. Great quality, great pricing."
Women's Lace Up Winter Snow Boots
Rain ro snow can't stop you from taking your hot girl walk with these winter boots. They're designed with a soft faux fur lining to keep you warm, an MD midsole for optimal support, and a textured rubble outsole to absorb shock & provide traction. In additon, the lace-up closure provides a secure, comfortable fit while simultaneously locking the heat in (and keeping the unwanted cold out).
Women's Supercush™ Forte
Clove's shoes were originally designed for healthcare professionals who are constantly on their feet and moving around for long periods of time, so you know that when it comes to comfort, the brand is at the top of the game. The Supercrush Forte features an innovative dual-density foam core and fatigue-reducing form, and the waterproofing technology keeps fluids out, be it rain or spills. The shoes are available in both women's & men's sizes, and they come in six gorgeous colorways.
KLAW 528: Womens - Gamma White
Chunky trainers are a trendy & versatile closet essential, and KLAW has managed to perfectly blend style with comfort & functionality. Available in five chic colors, the KLAW 528 emphasizes deep comfort and generous cushioning that delivers unparalleled support to all the crucial areas of your foot. Some of the highlighted support features that makes this shoe a step above the rest is the superior arch support, ultra-light midsole, deep heel cup, forefoot rocker, and wide toe box. The shoe is crafted with a premium, rainproof leather upper, and it comes with a removable insole. Did we mention that it was approved by The American Podiatric Medical Association? Seriously, you'll feel like you're walking on clouds the entire day.
Birkenstock Waterproof Slide Sandal
If it's been raining in your area but it's not quite cold enough to bust out your fur-lined winter boots, we'd like to make a case for sandals. Specifically, Birkenstocks. The brand took its iconic cushioned sandal silhouette and revised it in a rubber-like texture that's waterproof (and is also available in black). The adjustbale straps keeps your feet comfy & secure, while the contoured footbed absorbs shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot. Plus, the prnounced medial and metatarsal arches provide support to the instep and ball of your foot.
Women's ZERØGRAND City Wedge Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Just because the weather is feeling quite dreary lately doesn't mean you have to sacrifice fashion. Elevate your fave winter outfits with Cole Haan's functional-chic City Wedge Chelsea Boot. The classic chelsea structure is wrapped with premium waterproof materials, and it's finished with a padded sock lining and a luxuriously cushioned GRANDFØAM footbed. Right now, you can score this must-have waterproof style, which is available in three colors, for 40% off!
Buself Shoe Covers Disposable Non Slip for Indoors - Pack of 200 (100 Pairs)
While your feet might be staying clean & dry in these winter styles, the same can't be said for the soles of your shoes. Protect the floors in your home, car, patio & more with these nifty disposable shoe covers that have 5,200+ five-star reviews on Amazon. Made from ultra-durable CPE materials and featuring a surface non-slip particle design, the covers are made to be waterproof, non-slip & tear-resistant, according to the brand. These shoe covers are also great if you're wearing your regular, non-waterproof shoes and trying to get from one place to another (who knew the walk from the front door to the car could feel so long when it's raining?).
According to one shopper, "We used them to keep our feet dry while vacationing to somewhere that was always raining it seemed. It kept our shoes dry and clean from the puddles we had to step in."
Kiwi Camp Dry Water Repellent
Another solution for keeping your shoes relatively dry is waterproofing them with this water repellent, which has 5,000+ five-star Amazon reviews. It's super versatile & easy to use — just spray it on your shoes, tents, tarps, patio furniture, and more to create a tough water barrier, applying a second coat after fours hours if needed. The silicone bonds to the leather/fabric to keep water out without compromising the material's breathability.
One Amazon shopper raved, "I bought this for my toddler's Uggs at the beginning of winter, and thank goodness, because they became her go-to shoes (she hates socks lol). She has worn her uggs in the snow, rain, mud, everything, and they look as good as when we bought them!!! Every time I took video of her wearing them in the snow, I wanted to caption it "no Uggs were harmed in the filming of this video" haha. I'm about to use it again on my Bjorn boots with 100% confidence."
Yaktrax Walk Traction Cleats
The snow won't ever bother you, anyway, because you'll be able to walk around with ease thanks to these handy traction cleats that have 16,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon. They're equipped with a highly elastic outer band with a heel tab that easily slips on and off of shoes, and the attached, zinc-coated steel coils provide 360° of traction on cold surfaces for complete stability.
According to one shopper's take on these cleats, "It's the thing you don't know you need til you need it. I bought these proactively to have on hand for icy winter weather. We already own one pair, and had a big ice storm where there were days we didn't go outside without them on our footwear. These are so easy to put on the boots, and are the only thing that make outdoor chores, or a walk to the car or the mailbox possible when everything else, even snow boots, is slipping and sliding. During our recent storm our one pair was in high demand for our family, so having a couple extra on had became an apparent need I should fill."
