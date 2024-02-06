Travis Kelce Reveals What He Told Taylor Swift After Grammys Win—and It’s Sweeter Than Fiction

Travis Kelce had sweet everything to say to Taylor Swift after her history-making win at the 2024 Grammys.
Although the NFL tight end couldn't be in attendance the Feb. 4 ceremony—he's in Las Vegas preparing for the Super Bowl with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates—the "Gorgeous" singer still got an adorable message from her boyfriend after taking home the Album of the Year trophy for Midnights, which made her the first artist ever to win the big award four times.
"She's unbelievable," Travis gushed during a Feb. 5 press conference. "She's re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too."
The New Heights podcast host also divulged that he got a special preview of the "Anti-Hero" singer's next album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced will be released on April 19 while accepting her award for Best Pop Vocal Album.
"I have heard some of it, yes, and it's unbelievable," Travis confessed. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."
Unfortunately for Swifties, Travis knew to keep the rest of the album's secrets like an oath, adding, "I can't give you anything. I leave that up to her."
And although Travis wasn't at the Grammys to see Taylor make the whole place shimmer, he did send her an enchanting public message ahead of the ceremony.
"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys," the athlete said on The Pat McAfee Show Jan. 31, "and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for."
"We're just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it," he noted. "I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year."
