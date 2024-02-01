Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Rust Shooting Case

Watch : Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty to Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting Case

Alec Baldwin is maintaining his innocence.

Weeks after the Emmy winner's involuntary manslaughter indictment was reinstated by a grand jury, he pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the fatal on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Court documents obtained by E! News show that Baldwin entered his plea at a Santa Fe court Jan. 31 while also waiving his right to an arraignment. The records also show that 65-year-old was granted permission to remain free without having to post bail.

Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot in October 2021 during a rehearsal on the set of Rust by a lead projectile fired from a vintage revolver used as a prop that Baldwin was holding. In February 2023, Baldwin pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the case. The charge was dropped that April after his lawyers accused prosecutors of committing "a basic legal error" by charging him under a version of a firearm-enhancement statute that did not exist at the time of the shooting.