Dearest Readers, You’ll Burn for Bridgerton’s Intense Season 3 Teaser

'Bridgerton' Season 3: Everything We Know!

It has come to this author's attention that a teaser for Bridgerton season three has been released.

And, dearest readers, it is a must-see. The third installment of the historical yet spicy Netflix drama turns its focus on the Bridgerton family's third eldest son Colin (Luke Newton) and fly-on-the-wall turned secret gossip columnist Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlin). And if this sneak peek is any indication, the season promises to be as romantically charged as its predecessors.

The camera opens on Colin and Penelope, who are gazing at each other with what can only be described as radiating sexual tension. And as lightly flirty music plays, the youngest Featherington says to the object of her desires, "Your eyes... a most remarkable shade of blue. And yet somehow they shine even brighter when you are kind."

And just as the two seem to realize the depth of the moment they just shared, they awkwardly break apart: Colin takes a large gulp of the drink in his hand as Penelope stutters, "I might say something like that if you were a suitor."

As Colin himself puts it, clearing his throat, "Well, that was rather direct."