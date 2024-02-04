Grammy Awards 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

There are plenty of mic-drop fashion moments at the 2024 Grammys.
As stars arrived at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, they turned the red carpet into a runway. And they certainly weren't afraid to crank up the volume when it came to style.
Of course, fashion is just one of the high notes of music's biggest night. There are also the awards.
As for who's taking center stage this year, SZA leads the nominees with nine nods followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét with seven each. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, boygenius and Brandy Clark follow closely behind with six apiece (see the full list of winners here).
In fact, many of these contenders will be pulling double duty by also performing. SZA, Billie and Olivia are all set to rock the microphone along with artists like Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, U2, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Joni Mitchell and Luke Combs.
And they aren't the only big names fans can expect to see at the event as Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Lenny Kravitz, Christina Aguilera, Lionel Richie, Maluma, Mark Ronson, Taylor Tomlinson and Samara Joy are among the presenters.
So who's ready to get the party started? And if you didn't get an invite to the soirée, no worries. Fans can watch Trevor Noah host the 66th annual Grammy Awards live starting at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.
And if getting more red carpet fashion sounds like music to your ears, keep reading to see the stars' looks.