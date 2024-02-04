Grammy Awards 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Most DARING Grammys Fashion: JLo, Harry Styles, Madonna, Cardi B & More

There are plenty of mic-drop fashion moments at the 2024 Grammys.

As stars arrived at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, they turned the red carpet into a runway. And they certainly weren't afraid to crank up the volume when it came to style.

Of course, fashion is just one of the high notes of music's biggest night. There are also the awards.

As for who's taking center stage this year, SZA leads the nominees with nine nods followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét with seven each. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, boygenius and Brandy Clark follow closely behind with six apiece (see the full list of winners here).

In fact, many of these contenders will be pulling double duty by also performing. SZA, Billie and Olivia are all set to rock the microphone along with artists like Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, U2, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Joni Mitchell and Luke Combs.