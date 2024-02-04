Grammy Awards 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Before the 2024 Grammys began, several stars rocked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and displayed their fashionable looks for music's biggest night.

There are plenty of mic-drop fashion moments at the 2024 Grammys.

As stars arrived at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, they turned the red carpet into a runway. And they certainly weren't afraid to crank up the volume when it came to style.

Of course, fashion is just one of the high notes of music's biggest night. There are also the awards.

As for who's taking center stage this year, SZA leads the nominees with nine nods followed by Phoebe BridgersSerban Ghenea and Victoria Monét with seven each. Taylor SwiftMiley CyrusBillie EilishOlivia RodrigoJon BatisteJack Antonoffboygenius and Brandy Clark follow closely behind with six apiece (see the full list of winners here).

In fact, many of these contenders will be pulling double duty by also performing. SZA, Billie and Olivia are all set to rock the microphone along with artists like Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, U2, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Joni Mitchell and Luke Combs.

And they aren't the only big names fans can expect to see at the event as Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Lenny Kravitz, Christina Aguilera, Lionel Richie, Maluma, Mark Ronson, Taylor Tomlinson and Samara Joy are among the presenters.

So who's ready to get the party started? And if you didn't get an invite to the soirée, no worries. Fans can watch Trevor Noah host the 66th annual Grammy Awards live starting at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

And if getting more red carpet fashion sounds like music to your ears, keep reading to see the stars' looks.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

in custom Courreges and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Landon Barker

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gayle King

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Chris Appleton

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Loni Love

in Ofuure.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Laverne Cox / GETTY IMAGES

Laverne Cox

in Comme des Garçons.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Victoria Monet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne

in Christian Siriano.

Johnny Nunez / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sheila E.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Zach Bryan

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Alix Earle

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Slipknot

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brandi Carlile

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BoyGenius' Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus & Julien Bake

in Thom Browne.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Olsen

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

Francis Specker/CBS

Josh Groban

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

SiR

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne & John Osborne,

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Ve'ondre Mitchell

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dawn Richard

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Charlotte Lawrence

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Skrillex

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rufus Wainwright

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Kaskade

Stewart Cook/CBS

Ella Balinska

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Arielle Vandenberg

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tessa Brooks

in Rabanne.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Kandi Burruss

