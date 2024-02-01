Score a $598 Tory Burch Dress for $60, a $248 Top for $25, and More Can't-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The quiet luxury vibes will always be on-trend. You can never go wrong with an understated classic, right? No brand does this better than Tory Burch. When you shop Tory Burch, you are adding investment pieces to your wardrobe that you'll wear for years to come, if not decades.
If I could snap my fingers and have a Tory Burch-filled closet, I would do. However, I'm a girl on a budget, so I'm always on the hunt for deals. I'm obsessed with these Tory Burch huggie earrings, which are 40% off right now. This pink cardholder is an everyday essential and it's 30% off.
I have an E! Shopping Editor hack for you: don't sleep on Rent the Runway. I've purchased gently used Tory Burch clothing from Rent the Runway at unbelievable discounts and the quality is fantastic in my experience. I found this $598 Tory Burch dress on sale for $60 and you can score a $25 deal on a $248 shirt.
I scoured the internet so you didn't have to do any work. Here are the best Tory Burch Deals right now with picks from Amazon, Farfetch, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th, Zappos, Shopbop, Palazzo Belli IT, Tory Burch, and Rent the Runway.
The Best Tory Burch Deals
Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slides
The Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slides are giving me Y2K fashion vibes and I'm here for the nostalgia. They're incredibly comfortable with super-soft cushioning. These lightweight shoes are waterproof, which makes them great for the pool and the beach. There are many colorways to choose from.
Tory Burch Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit
This 75% discount on a Tory Burch swimsuit is just too good to scroll past. Yes, this is a bathing suit, but I also think you could rock it as a bodysuit with your favorite jeans or some leather pants. Why not get some more wear out of it, right?
Tory Burch Logo Hair Clip
If you want to get your hair out of your face, make it fashionable with this chic, logo-adorned barrette.
Tory Burch Printed Cotton Dress
I have this dress and it's ultra-flattering for an hourglass body type. I have purchase pre-worn Tory Burch clothes from Rent the Runway and it's been a great experience. The clothes are always in fantastic condition and the savings are unbeatable.
Tory Burch Striped Madeline Pullover
Here's another great Rent the Runway find. This striped, tan top is casual, yet polished.
Tory Burch Logo Leather Ballet Loafers
If a ballet flat and a loafer had a baby it would be this shoe. I could not be more obsessed. They go with everything and they're also on sale in nude.
Tory Burch Logo-Plaque Leather Cardholder
Sometimes you just don't have room for a bulky wallet. Hold onto your essentials and still maintain your sense of style with a chic cardholder. This one has card slots and it opens up with room for your key or some cash.
Tory Burch Kira Flip Flop
Not all flip flops are created equal. Step up your flip flop game with a pair from Tory Burch. Nordstrom has 9 colorways and Zappos has 5 options.
Tory Burch Golden Rim Rectangle Acetate Sunglasses
These frames exude glamour, but they're not too much for everyday wear. This 35% off deal won't be here for long.
Tory Burch Patent Leather Logo Slides
Bring some subtle shine to your look with some patent leather sandals. They're on sale in 3 colorways.
Tory Burch Rectangle Acetate Sunglasses
Add a dose of glamour to your ensemble in an instant with these movie star-level sunglasses. Plus, they're 60% off.
Tory Burch Mini Ella Bio Tote
Save 32% on an adorable tote bag, which is crafted from a fade-resistant faux leather fabric. This purple is a stunning pop of color, but if you want more options, it comes in 9 colorways.
Tory Burch Golfers Bucket Hat
The bucket hat will always be on-trend. Plus, it hides a bad hair day and gives your some sun protection.
Tory Burch Lurex Stripe Merino Wool Sweater
From far away, this looks like a classic, striped top. However, it has a little something extra thanks to its sparkly lurex fabric.
Tory Burch Gemini Link Puff Sleeve Top
Exude sophistication without even trying when you rock this button-up, Tory Burch puff sleeve top. You can dress this up or dress it down with ease.
Tory Burch Pink Leather Kira Shoulder Bag
Get 45% off a quilted bag that you can rock as a shoulder bag, crossbody, or a clutch (the strap is detachable!).
Tory Burch Silk Jersey Turtleneck Top
It's giving luxury, honey. And no one is going to know you scored a 70% off deal.
Where can I buy Tory Burch?
The Tory Burch website is the best place to get the latest styles. You can also shop Tory Burch at Nordstrom, Amazon, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Neiman Marcus among other retailers.
Where can I find the best Tory Burch deals?
Tory sales are hard to find, but with some careful searching, you'll see a lot of great deals from Amazon, Farfetch, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th, Shopbop, Rent the Runway, and the Tory Burch sale section among other sites.
What are the best Tory Burch products?
The brand is famous for the iconic Tory Burch Miller sandals. The Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Bag has a devoted following.
How much Tory Burch shipping?
When you shop from the Tory Burch website, shipping is free within the continental U.S. without any purchase minimum required. You can upgrade your shipping options for an additional cost.
Still shopping? Don't miss the chance to get this $398 crossbody for only $63.