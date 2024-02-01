Kanye West and Travis Scott Reunite for Surprise Performance of “Runaway”

Watch : Kim Kardashian Says North Prefers Life With Kanye West

Kanye West took a trip to Florida for a headline-making appearance.

The controversial rapper joined Travis Scott at his Jan. 31 show to perform his 2010 ballad "Runaway."

During the Orlando stop of Travis' Circus Maximus tour, which promotes his 2023 album Utopia, he surprised the audience by spontaneously playing the opening notes of the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy song. That's when Kanye—wearing a Friday the 13th-style white hockey mask—took the stage.

The 46-year-old—who was ousted from the Creative Arts Agency and lost a slew of fashion deals following a series of anti-Semitic comments in 2022—went on to perform the title track of his upcoming album Vultures, as well as other hits including "All of the Lights," "Fade," "Can't Tell Me Nothing," and "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1."

This isn't the first time Kanye—who shares children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian—has dropped by one of Travis' tour dates. In fact, he took the stage with the Astroworld rapper at Circus Maximus stadium in Rome last year.