Kanye West and Travis Scott Reunite for Surprise Performance of “Runaway”

During the Orlando leg of his Circus Maximus tour, Travis Scott surprised the audience with an appearance by Kanye West—who donned a hockey mask for the performance.

By Olivia Evans Feb 01, 2024 2:46 PMTags
Kanye WestCelebritiesTravis Scott
Watch: Kim Kardashian Says North Prefers Life With Kanye West

Kanye West took a trip to Florida for a headline-making appearance. 

The controversial rapper joined Travis Scott at his Jan. 31 show to perform his 2010 ballad "Runaway." 

During the Orlando stop of Travis' Circus Maximus tour, which promotes his 2023 album Utopia, he surprised the audience by spontaneously playing the opening notes of the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy song. That's when Kanye—wearing a Friday the 13th-style white hockey mask—took the stage.

The 46-year-old—who was ousted from the Creative Arts Agency and lost a slew of fashion deals following a series of anti-Semitic comments in 2022—went on to perform the title track of his upcoming album Vultures, as well as other hits including "All of the Lights," "Fade," "Can't Tell Me Nothing," and "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1." 

This isn't the first time Kanye—who shares children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian—has dropped by one of Travis' tour dates. In fact, he took the stage with the Astroworld rapper at Circus Maximus stadium in Rome last year. 

photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

"There is no Utopia without Kanye West," Travis—who shares children Stormi, 5, and Aire, 23, months, with ex Kylie Jenner—said at the Aug. 7 performance. "There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West."

In the last few months, Kanye has attempted to make a comeback as he promotes his upcoming album—which was originally set to drop Jan. 12, but is now set to have a Feb. 9 release date

Late last year, the Yeezy founder brought his daughter North—who will also have a verse on his upcoming album—on stage to perform at a Vultures listening party on Dec. 12. 

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Trending Stories

1

Step Inside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s Winning Family Home

2

Model's Parents Arrested for Alleged Evidence Tampering in Murder Case

3

How Heidi Klum Reacted After Daughter Leni Found Her “Sex Closet”

The 10-year-old was filmed dancing on stage at the Miami event to her feature, which includes the lyrics: "Don't try to test me / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie." 

Trending Stories

1

Step Inside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s Winning Family Home

2

Model's Parents Arrested for Alleged Evidence Tampering in Murder Case

3

How Heidi Klum Reacted After Daughter Leni Found Her “Sex Closet”

4

Justin Timberlake Wants to Apologize to “Absolutely F--king Nobody”

5

Travis Kelce Has Sweet Message for Taylor Swift Ahead of 2024 Grammys