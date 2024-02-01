How the Samsung Freestyle Projector Turned My Room Into the Movie Theater Haven of My Dreams

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

For a while now, I've started to lean away from the desire to purchase the biggest, most luxurious TVs there was to replicate the same feeling I get in the movie theatre. You know, that feeling like no other when the lights begin to dim, and you get immersed in a completely new world where you laugh, cry, and care. Yup, that's the indescribable feeling both Nicole Kidman (ahem, via AMC trailer) and I are talking about. And to be honest, even when I tried looking for that one special TV to replicate anything close to that feeling, it always came short. That's when I decided to begin my projecting-finding journey.

At first, I tried out simple projectors available on Amazon that cost no more than $150 and provided decent 1080p full HD picture quality. While many of these did the job, I realized after constant use the lens and focus started to wear down for most, making it nearly impossible to keep your picture quality top-notch. That's when the Samsung Freestyle 2nd gen smart portable projector came into my life. While its price tag is quite a major difference from the previous types of projectors I was trying out, retailing at less than $600 right now since it's on sale, after some research I realized there was no real middle price point when it came to projectors and their picture quality. If you're looking for 4K, you almost always have to go big or go home, while the ones that range in the $100 price point all do a fine job but only stop at 1080p.

To be completely honest, some part of me didn't want to fall in love with this projector. Simply because most people prefer to invest in a TV instead of a projector, so the high price tag really takes some convincing. Well, I'm here to tell you out of all the projectors I've tried, the Freestyle is 100% worth its price point. Pack full of power in a portable and petite projector, this bad boy has an extremely easy setup. Upon unboxing it, the first thing you see is a QR code for you to scan and set it up by using your mobile device. Once the Freestyle is connected to Wi-Fi, it effortlessly syncs with your phone on the same network. In just a matter of minutes, you'll be geared up and ready to dive into the viewing experience.

What I love about it so much is that you get the benefits of having a huge display, without the intrusion of a massive screen sitting in your room. It also offers entertaining ambient options perfect for spaces with limited natural light, like immersive "countryside" views, serene stargazing scenes, vibrant neon "signs," and even the option to showcase photos during parties. But let's not forget to talk about its impressive tech specs. Samsung's Freestyle steps it up with impressive capabilities in picture quality, portability, and seamless adaptation to various surroundings. It automatically adjusts the picture when the device is moved and incorporates automatic keystoning. So, even with uneven walls or unconventional projection angles, the screen smoothly adapts to form a perfect rectangle. Whether you prefer tweaking the size or adjusting the picture level, it's a breeze to customize to your liking.

The built-in speaker is no slouch either, delivering 360-degree sound that envelops the entire device. And if you crave a more sophisticated audio setup, linking it to a Bluetooth-enabled sound system or connecting through an HDMI cord is a piece of cake. Overall, I recommend skipping the TV and investing in this incredible projector that turns any room into the movie theatre of your dreams.