Why Glen Powell’s Mom Described Him as a “Little Douchey”

Anyone but her son.

Glen Powell may have hit the Hollywood scene starring in some of the industry's biggest movies, but there is one person in particular who is determined to keep him down to earth: his mother Cyndy.

"They do keep me humble, it's very funny to be on this journey with them," he told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes of his family while at the Sundance premiere of his new film Hit Man, adding of his mom, "obviously sometimes you don't realize the changes that are happening, but often your mother is the first person to realize that the temperature has changed a little."

And when that temperature has changed, she's there to call him on even the smallest of details.

"I think it's probably my outfits," he said on what she most often calls him out for. "You know you go for style moments every once in awhile, like popping my collar she keeps trying to take down my collar. She's like, 'Glen, you know, could look a little douchey.'"

But in his defense, he joked, "And I'm like, 'Well, Hollywood is sort of douchey sometimes. That's what we're doing here.'"