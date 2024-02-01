You’ll Love Jessica Biel’s Birthday Tribute to Justin Timberlake—This We Promise You

Jessica Biel is bringing iconic birthday tributes back.
The Sinner actress shared a heart-melting message for husband Justin Timberlake on social media in honor of the "Cry Me A River" singer's 43rd birthday.
"I ALWAYS got you," Jessica's Jan. 31 Instagram post began. "Happy birthday, babe."
Alongside the heartwarming note, Jessica shared a video featuring some adorable clips and photos of her with Justin—whom she married in 2012—paired with Boom Forest's cover of Sonny & Cher's 1965 hit "I Got You."
The adorable footage shows the happy couple goofing off during a joint workout session, singing together while driving in their car and posing like Charlie's Angels with a friend.
And that's not the first time Jessica—who share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with Justin—has given us a glimpse inside her relationship.
Back in July, the Candy actress proved their summer love was going strong after posting a hilarious clip of her reacting to Justin's "ICU" remix with Coco Jones.
"Yes sir," Jessica said while jamming out to the song in the car alongside the *NSYNC alum. "Yes ma'am."
The 41-year-old then quipped, "My boyfriend can sang ya'll! He can sang!"
Indeed, Justin will spend this next year making a comeback in music, as his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought I Was, is set to arrive March 15 and the record's lead single, "Selfish," dropped Jan. 25.
And Jessica has already indicated she'll be cheering him on the whole way. Over a Jan. 26 TikTok video documenting her singing along to "Selfish," she wrote, "POV: Trying to get anything done the past 24 hours."
