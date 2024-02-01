You’ll Love Jessica Biel’s Birthday Tribute to Justin Timberlake—This We Promise You

Watch : Jessica Biel Celebrates Justin Timberlake's Birthday With Sweet Video

Jessica Biel is bringing iconic birthday tributes back.

The Sinner actress shared a heart-melting message for husband Justin Timberlake on social media in honor of the "Cry Me A River" singer's 43rd birthday.

"I ALWAYS got you," Jessica's Jan. 31 Instagram post began. "Happy birthday, babe."

Alongside the heartwarming note, Jessica shared a video featuring some adorable clips and photos of her with Justin—whom she married in 2012—paired with Boom Forest's cover of Sonny & Cher's 1965 hit "I Got You."

The adorable footage shows the happy couple goofing off during a joint workout session, singing together while driving in their car and posing like Charlie's Angels with a friend.

And that's not the first time Jessica—who share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with Justin—has given us a glimpse inside her relationship.

Back in July, the Candy actress proved their summer love was going strong after posting a hilarious clip of her reacting to Justin's "ICU" remix with Coco Jones.