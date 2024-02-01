You’ll Love Jessica Biel’s Birthday Tribute to Justin Timberlake—This We Promise You

Jessica Biel shared a touching tribute to husband Justin Timberlake on social media in honor of the "Selfish" singer's 43rd birthday on Jan. 31.

Watch: Jessica Biel Celebrates Justin Timberlake's Birthday With Sweet Video

Jessica Biel is bringing iconic birthday tributes back. 

The Sinner actress shared a heart-melting message for husband Justin Timberlake on social media in honor of the "Cry Me A River" singer's 43rd birthday. 

"I ALWAYS got you," Jessica's Jan. 31 Instagram post began. "Happy birthday, babe."

Alongside the heartwarming note, Jessica shared a video featuring some adorable clips and photos of her with Justin—whom she married in 2012—paired with Boom Forest's cover of Sonny & Cher's 1965 hit "I Got You."

The adorable footage shows the happy couple goofing off during a joint workout session, singing together while driving in their car and posing like Charlie's Angels with a friend. 

And that's not the first time Jessica—who share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with Justin—has given us a glimpse inside her relationship. 

Back in July, the Candy actress proved their summer love was going strong after posting a hilarious clip of her reacting to Justin's "ICU" remix with Coco Jones

"Yes sir," Jessica said while jamming out to the song in the car alongside the *NSYNC alum. "Yes ma'am."

The 41-year-old then quipped, "My boyfriend can sang ya'll! He can sang!"

Indeed, Justin will spend this next year making a comeback in music, as his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought I Was, is set to arrive March 15 and the record's lead single, "Selfish," dropped Jan. 25. 

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

And Jessica has already indicated she'll be cheering him on the whole way. Over a Jan. 26 TikTok video documenting her singing along to "Selfish," she wrote, "POV: Trying to get anything done the past 24 hours."

Keep reading for some more sweet moments between Jessica, Justin and the rest of the Biel-Timberlake fam. 

Instagram
Group Hug

Jessica posted a sweet family snapshot as part of her Instagram tribute to Justin on Father's Day 2022. 

justintimberlake / Instagram
Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Sweet Tribute

This was Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoy cake on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / @jessicabiel
A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

