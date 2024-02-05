2024 Grammys: Maluma Reveals Why He’s Understandably Nervous for Fatherhood

Watch : 2024 GRAMMY Nominations: Surprises & Snubs!

Maluma isn't totally sure his corazón is ready for fatherhood.

In fact, the Colombian singer, who hit the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys as a nominee and a parent-to-be with pregnant girlfriend Susana Gomez, admitted he's not sure what to expect when it comes to fatherhood. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

"I'm not ready," Maluma told Live From E!: 2024 Grammys host Laverne Cox. "I'm kind of nervous, to be honest."

The 30-year-old, whose album Don Juan is up for Best Latin Pop Album, elaborated on why he's not feeling the most confident about becoming a dad, adding, "There is no manual to have children."

But luckily, Maluma doesn't need any direction on one part of the job.

"I'm just going to learn and see what happens," the "COCO LOCO" singer, who began dating Gomez in August of 2020 concluded. "The only thing I know is that I will love that baby with all my heart."