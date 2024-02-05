Exclusive

2024 Grammys: Maluma Reveals Why He’s Understandably Nervous for Fatherhood

On the 2024 Grammys red carpet, Maluma exclusively shared with E! News why he's nervous about impending parenthood with girlfriend Susana Gomez.

Maluma isn't totally sure his corazón is ready for fatherhood.

In fact, the Colombian singer, who hit the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys as a nominee and a parent-to-be with pregnant girlfriend Susana Gomez, admitted he's not sure what to expect when it comes to fatherhood. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

"I'm not ready," Maluma told Live From E!: 2024 Grammys host Laverne Cox. "I'm kind of nervous, to be honest."

The 30-year-old, whose album Don Juan is up for Best Latin Pop Album, elaborated on why he's not feeling the most confident about becoming a dad, adding, "There is no manual to have children."

But luckily, Maluma doesn't need any direction on one part of the job.

"I'm just going to learn and see what happens," the "COCO LOCO" singer, who began dating Gomez in August of 2020 concluded. "The only thing I know is that I will love that baby with all my heart."

Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, first shared the news about Susana's pregnancy in October in the music video for his song "Procura."

The video featured an inside look at his and Susana's relationship, and gave a glimpse into the interior designer's pregnancy journey, culminating with the couple celebrating alongside family and friends when hues of smoke revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

And he's already getting advice from his fellow superstars, like Marc Anthony.

"He said once, 'You need to be very patient, man. Be calm, patient,'" Maluma detailed to E! while at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys party Feb. 3. "'Everything changes when you're gonna become a dad, so you'd better take it easy.'"

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

 The "Hawái" artist has previously expressed his desire to start a family, even making it the subject of his 2020 song, "ADMV," an abbreviation for "Amor De Mi Vida."

"I decided to write this beautiful song because I also dream about having a family," he told E! at the time. "Of course, my career is very important, but I also dream about having a family."

As he put it: "I feel like I was spending so much energy in becoming this big artist and big star that I wanted to be. I also felt like I was forgetting my essence."

 And now, he's bringing his growing family to music's biggest night.

