Step Inside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s Winning Family Home With Their 3 Daughters

The Kelce kids are huddling up in a new space.
Philadelphia Eagles football player Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce took fans inside their Pennsylvania home with a tour of one of the most beloved rooms in the house: their new playroom for daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.
The Kelces teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids for a makeover of the hub, which now includes an art easel ($229) and a mint green toddler play kitchen ($499), complete with a farmhouse sink, refrigerator and stovetop for pretend cooking sessions.
"Family is everything," Kylie said in a video unveiling the playroom. "It's really important to have this space feel cozy and comfortable."
Naturally, Kylie—who married the NFL star in 2018—also prioritizes decor that's "kid durable" in their on-the-go household.
And when it comes to aesthetics? "Shockingly enough, we are big fans of green," she noted, with a nod to her husband's team colors. She incorporated a "beautiful sage" shade into not only the mini kitchen, but also an accent wall and a large, tree-print ($499-$799) for the girls to play on.
It was also important for the room to have storage and shelving to hold plenty of stories.
"We've always been a book family," Kylie added. "We started reading to my belly when Wyatt was still in there."
And like the girl dad he is, Jason has already broken in the Green Toys tea set ($39) with his little ones. Clearly, tea parties are just one of the ways he's going to be filling his time in the offseason. (His brother Travis Kelce, meanwhile, is busy preparing to compete in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, after girlfriend Taylor Swift cheered him on to victory against the Baltimore Ravens Jan. 28.)
But as for Jason's future in the NFL, it may be a game-time decision whether the 36-year-old returns for another season or hangs up his Eagles jersey for good.
"When it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future," he said earlier this month on this New Heights podcast, "it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had."
Scroll on to get in the zone with more photos of Jason and Kylie's home turf.