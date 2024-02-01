Step Inside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s Winning Family Home With Their 3 Daughters

Watch : How Taylor Swift Reacted to Finally Meeting Jason Kelce

The Kelce kids are huddling up in a new space.

Philadelphia Eagles football player Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce took fans inside their Pennsylvania home with a tour of one of the most beloved rooms in the house: their new playroom for daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

The Kelces teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids for a makeover of the hub, which now includes an art easel ($229) and a mint green toddler play kitchen ($499), complete with a farmhouse sink, refrigerator and stovetop for pretend cooking sessions.

"Family is everything," Kylie said in a video unveiling the playroom. "It's really important to have this space feel cozy and comfortable."

Naturally, Kylie—who married the NFL star in 2018—also prioritizes decor that's "kid durable" in their on-the-go household.

And when it comes to aesthetics? "Shockingly enough, we are big fans of green," she noted, with a nod to her husband's team colors. She incorporated a "beautiful sage" shade into not only the mini kitchen, but also an accent wall and a large, tree-print ($499-$799) for the girls to play on.