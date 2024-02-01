Step Inside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s Winning Family Home With Their 3 Daughters

NFL star Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce gave a look inside their Pennsylvania home with a tour of their new playroom for daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

By Lindsay Weinberg Feb 01, 2024 2:00 PMTags
SportsCelebrity FamiliesReal EstateParenthoodCouplesCelebrities
Watch: How Taylor Swift Reacted to Finally Meeting Jason Kelce

The Kelce kids are huddling up in a new space.

Philadelphia Eagles football player Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce took fans inside their Pennsylvania home with a tour of one of the most beloved rooms in the house: their new playroom for daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

The Kelces teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids for a makeover of the hub, which now includes an art easel ($229) and a mint green toddler play kitchen ($499), complete with a farmhouse sink, refrigerator and stovetop for pretend cooking sessions. 

"Family is everything," Kylie said in a video unveiling the playroom. "It's really important to have this space feel cozy and comfortable."

Naturally, Kylie—who married the NFL star in 2018—also prioritizes decor that's "kid durable" in their on-the-go household.

And when it comes to aesthetics? "Shockingly enough, we are big fans of green," she noted, with a nod to her husband's team colors. She incorporated a "beautiful sage" shade into not only the mini kitchen, but also an accent wall and a large, tree-print ($499-$799) for the girls to play on.

photos
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's Sweet Love Story

It was also important for the room to have storage and shelving to hold plenty of stories.

"We've always been a book family," Kylie added. "We started reading to my belly when Wyatt was still in there."

Pottery Barn Kids

Trending Stories

1

Model's Parents Arrested for Alleged Evidence Tampering in Murder Case

2

Step Inside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s Winning Family Home

3

How Heidi Klum Reacted After Daughter Leni Found Her “Sex Closet”

And like the girl dad he is, Jason has already broken in the Green Toys tea set ($39) with his little ones. Clearly, tea parties are just one of the ways he's going to be filling his time in the offseason. (His brother Travis Kelce, meanwhile, is busy preparing to compete in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, after girlfriend Taylor Swift cheered him on to victory against the Baltimore Ravens Jan. 28.)

But as for Jason's future in the NFL, it may be a game-time decision whether the 36-year-old returns for another season or hangs up his Eagles jersey for good.

"When it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future," he said earlier this month on this New Heights podcast, "it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had." 

Pottery Barn Kids

Scroll on to get in the zone with more photos of Jason and Kylie's home turf.

Pottery Barn Kids

Family Photo With Jason, Kylie, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett Kelce

Pottery Barn Kids

Playroom Party

Pottery Barn Kids

At Tea Time

Pottery Barn Kids

Reaching New Heights

Pottery Barn Kids

Ultimate Girl Dad

Pottery Barn Kids

Lifelong Learner

Pottery Barn Kids

In the (End) Zone

Pottery Barn Kids

Winning Couple

Pottery Barn Kids

Playroom Makeover

Pottery Barn Kids

With Pennsylvania Under Me

Pottery Barn Kids

Order Up

Pottery Barn Kids

Cozy Corner

Pottery Barn Kids

Stacking Up

Pottery Barn Kids

Sage Green With Envy

Pottery Barn Kids

All in the Details

Pottery Barn Kids

Featuring Pottery Barn Kids Decor

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Model's Parents Arrested for Alleged Evidence Tampering in Murder Case

2

Step Inside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s Winning Family Home

3

How Heidi Klum Reacted After Daughter Leni Found Her “Sex Closet”

4

Justin Timberlake Wants to Apologize to “Absolutely F--king Nobody”

5

Travis Kelce Has Sweet Message for Taylor Swift Ahead of 2024 Grammys