Wheel of Fortune Fans Are Spinning Over $40,000 Prize Ruling in Final Puzzle

Wheel of Fortune fans expressed their frustration after they claimed to have heard a contestant give the correct answer of "pink orchid" during the bonus round.

Can we get an L, Pat? Because this game show contestant has truly spun the wheel of misfortune.

Wheel of Fortune fans were outraged after contestant Megan missed out on the bonus cash prize—even though viewers thought she said the correct answer to the final puzzle in the Jan. 30 episode.

The California high school choir director made it to the final round of the popular game show and was given the letters P_N_   _RC_ _ D for the category "Living Things."

Megan then proceeded to guess out answers and could be heard saying, "something orchid"—which many fans heard as "pink orchid"—before guessing "pine orchid" and "pony orchid." Unfortunately, time ran out before she could fully work out the answer of "pink orchid."

However, fans of the show were convinced they heard her correctly solve the puzzle, with many of them taking to social media to express their frustration.

Vanna White and John Donaldson: Romance Rewind

"I'm sorry, did she NOT say Pink Orchid the first time? Or am I tripping," one fan wrote, with another chiming in, "There is no question, she absolutely said 'pink orchid.' Please give this girl her winnings!"

After the clock hit zero, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak opened up the envelope to reveal that Megan had lost out on an additional $40,000. Luckily, she still took home $14,007 from the main game.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images

This will likely be one of the final times Sajak will be involved in a tough Wheel of Fortune call, since the host announced in June 2023 that he'll retire from the show after 40 years.

"Well, the time has come," he said in a statement to E! News at the time. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Following Pat's departure, the show will spin into a new era when Ryan Seacrest takes over hosting duties. And the American Idol alum is already bonding with his new costar Vanna White.

"Being next to Vanna, she's a legend. She's an icon," Ryan told E! News in December. "We spent a little shooting some promos for next season, and she's just so down to earth. She's exactly what you would expect."

Keep reading to see more of the iconic Wheel of Fortune cohost through the years.

